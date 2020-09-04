News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 4, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Sept. 4, 2020:

Stating the territory’s resources may be limited to handle severe illness caused by COVID-19, the CDC has issued a warning against travel to the British Virgin Islands at this time.

Canada this week urged its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Haiti, Belize, the BVI, Cuba and Guyana.

The Dominican Republic now has almost 96,000 cases of coronavirus as Jamaica and Aruba continues to see an uptick in new cases of the virus daily.

Persons traveling to Montserrat are now required to have a negative PCR COVID-19 test result, taken no earlier than seven days prior to entering Montserrat.

The reopening of Belize’s international airport, the Philip Goldson International Airport will Now be Oct. 1, 2020, as part of the country’s five-phase re-opening strategy for tourism.

The Dominican Republic and Cuba have made it into this Year’s TripAdvisor’s Popular Destinations globally while Curacao is in the top 10 of Emerging Destinations in the world.

For another year, Turks & Caicos Grace Bay Beach has been named among the top 2 beaches globally by Tripadvisor travelers

Wondering where the best restaurant in the Caribbean is? It is La Villa Restaurant Grand Case, St Martin, according to Tripadvisor awards 2020.