Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 4, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday Sept. 4, 2020:

Now you can get nude and get high at the same time in Jamaica as Hedonism II, a renown clothing-optional resort in Negril now features an on-site medical cannabis dispensary.

A historic vote to federally legalize marijuana is expected to occur later this month in the US House of Representatives around Sept. 21, the strongest step toward federal legalization ever taken by the country’s Congress.

A drone dropped hundreds of bags of cannabis on Thursday afternoon over the Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel attracting dozens of confused people, who rushed to pick up as many bags as they could carry.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. this week announced that it has began offering edible cannabis products to patients in Florida, following finalized regulations from the Florida Department of Health for the sale of edible cannabis products.

A 68-year-old man has been arrested in the Bahamas after a joint enforcement team discovered about 75 marijuana plants growing in a field in the Abaco area. Both recreational and medicinal marijuana are illegal there.

San Diego-based real estate investment trust Innovative Industrial Properties this week closed a potentially $25 million deal to acquire and lease back the 63,000-square-foot building in the Detroit suburb of Madison Heights from Holistic Industries.

1 in 20 older Americans smoke pot regularly, a new survey has found, with use rising among older men.

In spite of strict cannabis laws, Hong Kong’s first CBD cafe is open for business.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Harborside Inc., (HBOR:CNX), Green Growth Brands Inc. (GGBXF) and MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS:CA)