CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- Dec. 20, 2019

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 20, 2019: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for Dec. 20, 2019:

While consumers may dream of traveling to new places, the actual top international destination where they have already begun planning to travel to in 2020 is the Caribbean according to Travel Leaders Group.

While the Trump administration is clamping down on travel to Cuba, Instagram and Facebook are carrying advertisements for the island’s Tourism Ministry.

Sam Anello, the grandfather of a toddler who fell to her death on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, was offered a plea deal in court in Puerto Rico this week.

Despite its challenges this year, the Dominican Republic has made it on to Forbes’ 7 Best Places To Travel to In 2020.

Silver Airways has resumed it service to Freeport, Grand Bahamas and Marsh Harbour in the Abacos as of Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines is adding more new routes to the Caribbean next year — to The Bahamas, Cozumel and Puerto Rico.

And if you are looking for some Caribbean spirit in new york city, grab a ticket to ‘A Swinging Jamaica One Love Christmas’ show by jazz great monty alexander at the prestigious Birdland Jazz Club .