News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. DEC. 20, 2019: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for Dec. 20, 2019:

SpaceX chief Elon Musk’s team says it will begin flying hemp and coffee to the International Space Station in March 2020.

Global Canna, a Jamaican medical marijuana company whose board of directors reportedly includes both a former police commissioner and a former commissioner of customs, recently exported 10 kilogrammes of ganja to Canada.

Patients in Ecuador are Pushing for the Implementation of Medicinal Marijuana use.

Peruvian authorities have published long-awaited guidelines governing the nation’s medical marijuana program, allowing companies to start applying for different types of business licenses spelled out under a 2017 law.

British Columbia is exempting dry cannabis vaporizers from increased tax.

Recreational marijuana sales in Michigan has topped $3 million in 2 weeks.

Looking for a last minute gift for that weed lover in your life? How about THC-infused buckwheat honey, Stonedware pipes and trays or for the chef – CYOC THC-infused olive oil.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: Scotts Miracle-Gro, Cresco Labs and Valens GroWorks.