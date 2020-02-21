CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- Feb. 21, 2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 21 2020: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for Feb. 21, 2020:

Canada again updated its travel advisory of several Caribbean nations, warning nationals to avoid essential travel to Haiti and to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to The Bahamas, Belize, Jamaica, Guyana and the Dominican Republic.

Guyana will soon have its first ever Hilton Hotel with a sod turning held on Feb. 19th at at Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

The Caribbean luckily remains coronavirus free even though both Jamaica and Bermuda say they monitoring several people as a precaution.Jamaica is monitoring 3 and Bermuda, 16.

A Planet Hollywood resort is coming to St. Maarten as part of a venture with Canadian travel company Sunwing Vacation. Once built, the complex will be 14 stories with 450 suites and will be the third resort in the chain’s new hospitality venture.

BA is expanding its direct flight service to the island of Saint Lucia. The company will be adding two extra weekly flights between London Gatwick and Hewanorra International Airport, with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning Oct. 28, 2020.

Citizens of Ukraine will now be able to travel to the spice island of grenada without a visa and stay for up to 90 days within the consecutive 180 days-long period.

And Guyana has launched a Rum Route which covers three areas that can be experienced individually as day or overnight tours, or combined into a multi-day tour.For more information, contact Dagron Tours at dagrontours@gmail.com and Wilderness Explorers at info@wilderness-explorers.com.