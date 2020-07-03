News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 3, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for July 3, 2020:

Nearly 1,100 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths were reported in the Caribbean region Thursday among less than a dozen countries as the region begins reopening to international travelers.

The Dominican Republic reopened to travellers on July 1st, but it continues to see an uptick in new cases and deaths with 810 new cases and 11 deaths reported Thursday.

French Guiana Continues to be a troubling hot spot of the novel coronavirus in the Caribbean, seeing another 176 new cases Thursday to surge pass 4,400 confirmed cases.

These Caribbean countries are also reopening to international travellers this month: Barbados – July 12th; Puerto Rico – July 15th and Turks & Caicos – July 22nd.

Saint Lucia Has now Updated Its Rules To Travel There as of July 9th. Visitors must now provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken seven days or less before travel to The Island .

Sint Maarten is postponing travel to the island from the US for now as America’s coronavirus cases passed 2.8 million Thursday.

The Temporary ban comes as the US State Department continues to advise all U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.

Several Marriott hotels have reopened across The Caribbean. The Ritz Carlton, Aruba and the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino joins the list on July 10th.

And Voices Of Color Features Trinidad’s Iconic Shark & Bake this week, as Trinidadian fashion blogger Kamara Williams took producer Doyinsola Oladipo to Try It for the first time at Trinciti Roti Shop and Restaurant in Queens, NY.