Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. July 3, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday July 3, 2020:

A beautiful mural honoring George Floyd has been painted in Hyde Square, Massachusetts and funded by marijuana dispensary Core Cannabis, which will be co-locating a Social Justice Cannabis Museum at the same site.

US retail marijuana sales Is on pace to rise 40% in 2020 and near $37 billion by 2023.

The British Virgin Islands will be introducing a new category of tax in the British Virgin Islands. Premier Andrew Fahie said this new tariff will be born from the Cannabis Licensing Act which is being deliberated in the House of Assembly.

Consultations wraps up this week on Bermuda’s proposal to legalize and regulate adult-use and medical cannabis, which the government says could spur new opportunities in the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Austin Texas City officials say police officers in the city will no longer arrest or issue tickets to people for marijuana possession.

Virginia this week became the 27th US state to enact marijuana decriminalization.

Canada’s cannabis industry can help create jobs in the post-pandemic economic recovery, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce says, despite challenges recently faced by some domestic producers.

A new study suggests that CBD may help dogs with canine osteoarthritis.

And three marijuana stocks to look for this week are: Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBI.F); Innovative Industrial Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG).