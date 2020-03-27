CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- March 27, 2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 27, 2020: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for March 27, 2020:

Over 20 people have now died from COVID-19 in the Caribbean including 10 in the Dominican Republic.

There are now over 1,000 cases of the dreaded new coronavirus in the caribbean including some 488 in the Dominican Republic; 81 in Martinique and 73 in Guadeloupe.

Three Caribbean countries reported their first cases of covid-19 thursday. the British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis and Anguilla now have two cases each after staying coronavirus free for weeks.

The only coronavirus free nations in the Caribbean now is Bonaire.

Several Caribbean nations have closed their borders to travelers because of the spike in coronavirus cases. They include: Guyana, Anguilla, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, the USVI, Belize, Haiti, The Dominican Republic, Curacao, The Cayman Islands, St. Maarten, St. Kitts & Nevis and Martinique.

As several Caribbean countries shutter their borders and the confirmed cases from COVID-19 spike in the region, several hotels have closed their doors for at least a month, including all 19 Sandals and Beaches resorts; The Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay, Jamaica and Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada.