MARIJUANA NEWS ROUNDUP – March 27, 2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. Mar. 27, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for March 27, 2020:

A North Carolina Mayor has been slammed on social media for hypocrisy and for possibly committing a crime after posting a take-out dinner pic with what looked like a vape pen in the picture. So far Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin (D) has not commented on the brouhaha.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration moved closer this month toward evaluating CBD for human foods, topicals and pet products.The FDA is looking at safe daily doses, the different forms of CBD products and any health threats that the substance might present.

The cannabis industry is one of the few industries benefiting from the COVID-19 crisis. In the US, sales of recreational cannabis across key US markets, including California, Colorado, Oregon and Alaska, are up 50 percent and medical marijuana sales rose 41 percent from the same period last year.

Ghana has now decriminalized the use of cannabis for health and industrial purposes, thereby joining other African countries hoping to derive economic and health benefits from the substance.

A Jamaican businessman was this week remanded to prison in Guyana after being charged with possession of marijuana for trafficking. It was alleged that Jerwayne Salmon, 46, and a father of eight, had 456.6 grammes of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Hooray for Florida and Oklahoma. They are among the states in which medical marijuana dispensaries are being considered “essential” businesses that can remain open during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Several 4/20 events Have already been canceled including the annual stoner bacchanalia on Hippie Hill in san francisco and denver’s FlyHi 420 Festival.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)