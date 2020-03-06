CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- March 6, 2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 6 2020: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for March 6, 2020:

The Caribbean region has gone from being coronavirus free to now having 11 cases as of last night. Ten of the cases are in the french caribbean territories of St. Barths, St. Martin, French Guiana and Martinique. One is in the DR.

The Government of St. Lucia has now banned travellers from Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Italy and Singapore as well as Mainland china from arriving there. Any Saint Lucian national returning to Saint Lucia with a travel history to any of the mentioned countries will be quarantined for 14 days.

Canada this week urged nationals travelling to the South American CARICOM Nation Of Guyana to Exercise a high degree of caution because of election tension there as well as a high crime rate.

Trinidad and Tobago has added South Korea, Italy, Japan, Iran and Singapore to the its 14-day travel ban. China is already on the list because of COVID-19.

The Grand Lucayan In the Bahamas has been sold to Royal Caribbean International and ITM (Bahamas Port Investments Ltd.), which is expected to make a $250 million investment between the hotel and the redevelopment of the cruise port.

Royalton Luxury Resorts’ brand-new Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa began welcoming guests on March 1, 2020. The luxury property features 269 luxury suites as well as Royalton’s All-in Luxury suite of services.

And songstress Patti LaBelle is coming to the caribbean this may. the award winning singer will perform at The 2020 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival on May 8-9, 2020. See more details at stlucia.org/jazz.