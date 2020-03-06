News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. Mar. 6, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for March 6, 2020:

A cop in New York is under fire after a video showed him aggressively arresting a young black man who was allegedly smoking marijuana at a park in Brooklyn, NY. the video went viral.

If US voters wants a candidate who supports legalizing cannabis, then the only two options left in the race is Bernie Sanders.

Amid a widespread market selloff due to investor concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak, cannabis companies also have to contend with disruptions involving vaporizer hardware, the vast majority of which is produced in China.

Three Senate commissions in Mexico acting together passed legislation on Wednesday to legalize all forms of cannabis, bringing the Latin American country one step closer to launching the world’s largest adult-use program by population.

An 8 year old Canadian boy won $200 worth of cannabis products at a youth hockey tournament, much to the outrage of his grandfather. But The Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued a statement explaining that the prize was meant for adults and never for children.

Utah’s first medical cannabis pharmacy opened Monday in Salt Lake City, giving patients a long-awaited legal option for buying marijuana treatments without venturing outside the state and sneaking the products back to their homes.

Drug agents in the Dominican Republic this week seized 13 kilos of marijuana hidden in cereal boxes shipped from Canada during a search of cargo.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF), Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and Valens (OTC:VLNCF).