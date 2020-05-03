CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- May 1,2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 1, 2020:: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for May 1, 2020:

Some 22 Caribbean countries have seen no new coronavirus cases in days, a silver lining for the region. But 9 are still experiencing an uptick as the total confirmed cases reached 11,766 region wide this week and the death tally ticked up to 567.



Three Caribbean countries rank in the the University of Oxford’s global top 10 of nations ready to lift physical distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They are Trinidad and Tobago, Belize and Barbados.

Delta Airlines says it will resume flying to the Caribbean this month with the following flights: Atlanta to Nassau Atlanta to Providenciales, Atlanta to St. Croix, Atlanta to St. Thomas Atlanta to San Juan, Puerto Rico New York-JFK to Santiago, Dominican Republic New York-JFK to Santo Domingo

JetBlue has become the first US airline to say all passengers must wear a face coverings while flying anywhere, including to the Caribbean as of May 4. This includes during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning.

Barbados continues to hold the strongest passport in the Caribbean. The second quarter of the Henley Passport Index shows that Barbados has the 23rd strongest passport in the world, above all other Caribbean passports.

And while COVID-19 has forced many carnivals in the Caribbean to cancel this year, the US Virgin Islands continues its Virtual Carnival series today at 9 p.m. on its usvi festival facebook page with performances by pressure and the spectrum band.