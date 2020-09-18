News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 18, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Sept. 18, 2020:

The Dominican Republic now has over 106,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with over 2,200 deaths to date.

Jamaica continues to see a daily uptick in COVID-19 cases, passing 4,300 cases this week.

Aruba just announced a “One Happy Workation” program, which allows remote workers to live and work there for up to 90 days.

Bermuda could be impacted by another Hurricane again next week as forecasters say Teddy might pass near the territory early next week.

After a little over a month of closure, the United States Virgin Islands is reopening for tourism once again, according to the Caribbean Journal.

Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, Montserrat and Anguilla remain the only COVID-19 Free islands in the Caribbean.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) says it will take at least three years for international airline travel to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

JetBlue will begin new daily flights from Raleigh-Durham to Montego Bay, Jamaica on Nov. 19, 2020.