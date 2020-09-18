Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 18, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday Sept. 18, 2020:

Playboy is getting into the CBD space with its first line of CBD products that aims to enhance intimacy and boost sexual wellness. The line includes three different items: An arousal spray for $45, intimacy warming gel for $47 and a bath bomb goes for $15.

The US government is facing new criticism over a newly proposed rule that would expand workplace drug testing programs by allowing certain employers to collect and analyze samples of workers’ hair.

Democrats in the House of Representatives postponed a planned vote next week on marijuana legalization following a backlash from moderate Democrats.

Trulieve, the preeminent medical cannabis operator in Florida, plans to expand to Pennsylvania by acquiring two MMJ companies in a $66 million deal.

While illegal cannabis operations are in the midst of a crackdown in some parts of India, the plant is being encouraged as a religious sacrament in some sacred temples in the northern area of the Indian state of Karnataka, which are serving ganja as a sacrament.

The Cannabis Beverages Market Size is set to Reach USD 8,521.6 Million by 2027 a new report by Fortune Business Insights says.

The Governor of the British Virgin Islands is still contemplating the Cannabis Licensing Act which was previously passed in the House of Assembly.

Nestlé Health Science and US-based Geocann are bringing their patented VESIsorb high-bioavailability hemp products to Europe, after success in the US.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: ACB, Aurora Cannabis Inc; CRON, Cronos Group Inc. and APHA, Aphria.