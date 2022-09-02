News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 2, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Sept. 2, 2022:

Canadians are being warned to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to the twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago due to violent crime there. The announcement comes as T&T celebrated its Diamond Jubilee independence anniversary.

The CDC is warning Americans to ensure they are vaccinated and up to date with COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to Sint Eustatius. “If you are not up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, avoid travel to Sint Eustatius,” the CDC said

Antigua and Barbuda has updated its COVID-19 travel protocols. Visitors will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter either of the respective islands. The new protocol is for airline travelers and those who visit via yacht or ferry, although individuals using pleasure boats do need to inform the Antigua Port Authority at least six hours before arriving.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont joined officials from the Connecticut Airport Authority and Spirit Airlines Thursday to announce that the airline will be adding new, nonstop service from Bradley International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has been again named the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ for the thirteenth time by the World Travel Awards.

Continuing its remarkable winning streak, Jamaica has received three prestigious World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas 2022 at the Gala Ceremony held at Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica. The island was named the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board 2022 for the 14th year in a row, the Caribbean’s Leading Destination 2022 for the 16th year in a row, and the Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination 2022.

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) will host a two-day Grenada Rugby World 7s (GRW7) tournament at the 16,000-seat Grenada National Cricket Stadium in St. George’s on December 2 and 3. The event will feature top international men’s and women’s rugby 7s teams competing in two days of matches during a week of activities.

And you can now fly round trip to Aruba from only $314. Find your best dates through Google Flights, then book directly through the airline. Travel dates varies by city, but generally from November 2022 to July 2023, excluding holidays.