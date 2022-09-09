News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 9, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Sept. 9, 2022:

The 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania who was attacked and killed by a bull shark while snorkeling at a private island off of Nassau in the Bahamas on Tuesday has been identified as Caroline DiPlacido, from Millcreek, Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports.

The CDC this week designated Saba a Level 2 country, up from Level 1.Destinations carrying the “Level 2: Covid-19 Moderate” designation reported 50 to 100 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

The Eastern Caribbean island of Saint Lucia has officially removed all of its pre-testing and vaccination requirements. But travelers still have to download, print and complete a health screening form prior to arrival.

The Government of Bermuda recently clarified that arriving airline passengers over two years must have an approved Bermuda Travel Authorisation (TA) before departure. For any TA queries, contact Bermuda’s COVID hotline at 1-833-570-2594) or via email at [email protected]

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Club has unveiled its new private charter service for travelers from the east coast to the island. To make the service happen, the hotel has acquired a fleet of private jets. Each flight will be serviced with a full meal and a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options provided by flight attendants.

A new Dominican Republic-based airline is set to begin operations this month. Arajet, an ultra-low-cost carrier headquartered in Santo Domingo, will begin flights on Sept. 15.

And Club Med Resorts has launched its “Your Wanderlust Awaits” sale, where travelers can save up to 45% and can book now through November 1, 2022, with travel dates beginning September 24, 2022, through May 5, 2023. “Your Wanderlust Awaits” sale will allow travelers savings when combining their vacation with airfare, resulting in vacations with room rates as low as US$135pp / night at participating resorts.