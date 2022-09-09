News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 9, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Sept. 9, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

Canadian cannabis producer Hexo Corp.’s partnership with boxing legend Mike Tyson’s new company, Tyson 2.0, is off to a rocky start in Canada. The provincial wholesalers for recreational marijuana in Quebec and Alberta told MJBizDaily they won’t sell the former boxer’s cannabis products in their respective provinces.

The UK Government this week Blocked Bermuda From Legalizing Marijuana On Same Day the country’s New Prime Minister Took Office and in the same week the Queen passes away.

UFC fighter Johnny Walker, claims CBD triggered an allergy that caused extreme (and adverse) psychological reactions like schizophrenia for him.

Ice T — the Grammy-winning gangsta rapper, Image-award winning actor, reality TV star, and producer — can now add “dispensary owner” to his list of accomplishments. The notoriously strict New Jersey cannabis control board has awarded Ice T and his longtime friend, cannabis entrepreneur and Playboy Playmate Charis B, a license to open a 5,000 square foot dispensary in Jersey City.

Podcaster Joe Rogan has called out US VP Kamala Harris for advocating for Brittney Griner’s release while failing to take action on U.S. cannabis reform.

NFL Hall Of Famer Calvin Johnson Continues To Advocate For Cannabis.

Liberals in the US are now pushing President Joe Biden on marijuana reform ahead of the midterm election.

According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Cannabis Edibles Market size & share revenue is expected to reach around USD 197.74 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 32.04% between 2021 and 2030.

And three marijuana stocks to watch this week are: Cresco Labs (CRLBF -3.92%), Jushi Holdings (JUSHF -2.92%), and Ayr Wellness (AYRW.F -4.16%).