News Americas, BASSETTERE, St. Kitts, Weds, June 16, 2021: With 18 new cases in one day and 180 active cases, the government in one Caribbean island that once had zero active cases, has been forced to declare a state of emergency.

The St. Kitts-Nevis government has declared the state emergency as the twin island Federation grapples with an increase in the number of coronavirus (COVOD-19) cases in recent days.

Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, issued the proclamation declaring the State of Emergency that comes as the COVID-19 cases reached 244 island wide. One person is listed as critical. There have, however, been no deaths in St. Kitts & Nevis since the pandemic began.

The SOE will remain in place until July 6th as the government said in a statement that it is “engaged in a war against the COVID-19 pandemic that if not contained threatens the lives and livelihoods of its citizens.”

Movement is restricted from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

The government also urged all eligible nationals to take the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at the earliest possible time.

The CDC has listed St. Kitts & Nevis as a level two country, urging travellers to “exercise increased caution in St. Kitts and Nevis due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions.”

Only fully vaccinated travelers are allowed entry to the Federation. Travelers should bring a copy of their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card and a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken 72 hours before travel. International travelers will undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire. Upon arrival, if a fully vaccinated traveler is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 during the health screening, they can be required to undergo a RT- PCR test at the airport at their own cost (150 USD).

Fully vaccinated international travelers arriving by air will be asked to Vacation in Place at a “Travel Approved” hotel for nine days.

All fully vaccinated international travelers arriving by air are free to move throughout the “Travel Approved” hotel, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities only.

Travel Approved hotels for international travelers are:

Four Seasons

Golden Rock Inn

Marriott Beach Club

Montpelier Plantation & Beach

Paradise Beach

Park Hyatt, and

Royal St. Kitts Hotel.