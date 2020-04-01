News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 1, 2020: One Caribbean country alone now accounts for over 1,100 of the total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the region.

As of last night, the region past 2,000 cases, topping out at press time at 2,164. The Dominican Republic accounted for 1,100 of those cases as the region continued to lead the region with the number of highest confirmed cases and death.

The island continues to see its new cases and death total spike. On Tuesday, it added a whopping 208 new cases while its death toll jumped by 9 to 51.

The death toll across the region from the virus reached almost 80, stopping at 79 as of press time Tuesday.

Pigeons walk on the empty street in San Juan, Puerto Rico where the confirmed cases is at 174. (Photo by Alejandro Granadillo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Here’s where other countries in this region now stack up right now:

Cuba – 186 cases plus 6 deaths.

Martinique – 119 cases and 2 deaths

Guadeloupe – 106 cases and 4 deaths

Puerto Rico – 174 plus 7 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago – 85 plus 3 deaths

Aruba – 55

French Guiana – 43

Jamaica – 36 but it still has only one death.

Barbados – 34

US Virgin Islands – 30

Bermuda – 27

St. Martin – 15 plus one death

Haiti – 15

Bahamas – 14

Dominica – 12

Cayman Islands – 12 plus one death

Guyana – 12 plus one death

Curacao – 11 plus one death

Grenada – 9

St. Lucia – 9

Suriname – 8

St. Kitts & Nevis – 8

Antigua & Barbuda – 7

Sint Maarten – 6

St. Barth – 6

Montserrat – 5

Turks & Caicos – 5

Belize – 3

British Virgin Islands – 3

Anguilla – 2

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 1