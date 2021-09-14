By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Tues. Sept. 14, 2021: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. State Department are warning Americans against travel to three more Caribbean destinations.

The CDC has raised their travel alert levels for Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Belize to “Level 4” or “do not travel” due to the “risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.”

Those who must travel to either destination, the CDC travel health notice says, should be fully vaccinated. Aside from following each country’s specific guidance, the CDC also recommends travelers wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart from others.

The agency raised the alert levels last week for Jamaica to level 4.

The CDC assesses COVID-19 risk based on each destination’s new cases and new case trajectory. The Travel Health Notice level can be raised if a large increase in COVID-19 cases is reported, or a destination’s case count meets or exceeds the threshold for a higher level for 14 straight days.

Level 4 destinations have more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people over the past 28 days or more than 500 cases period if their population is smaller than 100,000.