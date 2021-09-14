News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Tues. Sept. 14, 2021: Microsoft is set to open its Latin America hub in Miami next year.

Microsoft’s vice president of sales, marketing and operations for Latin America, Mariana Castro, made the announcement on LinkedIn.

The new regional hub will serve as headquarters for Microsoft Latin America, but will also “unite employees across multiple locations supporting collaboration, inspiration, and productivity,” said Castro.

“The new location will also serve as a bridge to deepen relationships with our customers while navigating the ever-changing hybrid work environment and maintaining Microsoft’s high standards around sustainability and accessibility,” Castro added in the LinkedIn post.

The Washington-based company will be leasing about 42,000 square-feet of space at 830 Brickell, the area’s newest Class A office space, a spokesperson said. The company will occupy two and a half floors of the building.

Microsoft already has a strong presence in Florida, with a 20-year history in the Sunshine State and headquarters for the Caribbean and Latin America currently located in Fort Lauderdale.