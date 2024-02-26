News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sun. Feb. 25, 2024: A crowdfunding effort has garnered almost $50,000 to support the search and memorial expenses for Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel, an American couple and yacht owners, missing since February 19th near Grand Anse Beach, Grenada.

American couple Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel are feared dead in the Caribbean island of Grenada. (GoFundMe image)

The GoFundMe campaign aims to fund the retrieval of their yacht, Simplicity, along with the couple’s personal effects, and to offer financial aid to their bereaved families during this challenging period.

Hendry and Brandel, retirees passionate about sailing, were adventuring through the Caribbean when their yacht was reportedly seized by three prison escapees. The abandoned Simplicity was later discovered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and showed signs of a violent confrontation, leaving the couple’s fate uncertain.

Despite this, Brandel’s son, Nick Buro, remains hopeful for their safe recovery, citing their meticulous attention to safety.

The escapees, identified as Ron Mitchell, Trevon Robertson, and Atiba Stanislaus from Grenada, were apprehended in St. Vincent and the Grenadines by local law enforcement. Prior to their escape, they faced charges including rape and robbery with violence.

No updates on Hendry and Brandel’s whereabouts have been provided by the Royal Grenada Police to date. The couple’s recent disappearance has rallied an overwhelming wave of support from the Salty Dawg Sailing Association, their friends, and relatives, reflecting the profound void their absence has created.

As the search progresses, the family has thanked both local and international authorities for their ongoing efforts, with the U.S. State Department actively seeking further details on the case.