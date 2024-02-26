News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sun. Feb. 25, 2024: Condolences have begun pouring in on social media as news of the passing of front man of the renowned reggae group Morgan Heritage, Peter “Peetah” Morgan, made its way around the Caribbean and reggae music fraternity Sunday afternoon.

Peetah Morgan of Morgan Heritage performs during the 52nd annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 04, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Morgan, the son of the late Denroy Morgan, was just 47. His death was announced by the band on social media as requested privacy while expressing gratitude for the anticipated support and love from fans and friends. The cause of Morgan’s passing was not disclosed in the announcement but sources say he had reportedly been battling with diabetes and had suffered two strokes.

UB40 alluded to this on X, posting: “So very sad to hear that Peetah, talented lead vocalist of Grammy winning Reggae Band @morganheritage has died of a stroke at the age of 47. Our deepest sympathies & sincere condolences to the Morgan Family & friends. Rest easy Peetah,your music lives on.”

Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, expressed his profound sorrow on X, remarking on the significant impact of Morgan’s death on both Jamaica and the reggae music scene, describing it as a “colossal loss.”

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the passing today of Peter “Peetah” Morgan, lead singer of Morgan Heritage,” tweeted Olivia Babsy Grange, Jamaica’ minister of culture, gender and entertainment.

In 1994, Peetah along with his siblings, founded Morgan Heritage, a band that achieved critical acclaim, culminating in winning the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2016 with “Strictly Roots.”

His brother, Roy “Gramps” Morgan, ventured into Tennessee with the ambition of blending reggae with Nashville’s music scene. The other founding siblings of Morgan Heritage include Una Morgan, Nakhamyah “Lukes” Morgan, and Memmalatel “Mr. Mojo” Morgan, all of whom have contributed to the band’s international success and legacy in the reggae genre.