News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Nov. 24, 2020: The warm sun, the swaying of palm trees, the cool breeze, the blue waters, the sand that touches your feet and leaves footprints on the sand, the food and drinks, all make the Caribbean islands a blissful destination for you.

People chose to visit the Caribbean islands for many reasons, including for vacationing, for getting married, for get-togethers and for entertainment.

Traveling In the COVID-19 Era

However, keeping in tandem with the pandemic, you now have to go through a few protocols before flying down to the Caribbean, including having a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

Visitors upon arrival must furnish their negative test results that are valid between three to five days of arrival.

All tourists to the region must also, on the 10th day of their arrival, take another COVID-19 test. Some Caribbean countries also require health and travel insurance from their visitors.

Still, despite the hassles of travelling in the pandemic, the Caribbean is still a must visit destination.

Here are a few reasons why:

Several UNESCO World Heritage Sites

The Caribbean has several UNESCO World Heritage Sites! It is not news that the Caribbean is famous for beaches but heritage sites?

They include the 17th century Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park in St Kitts; Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua; the Blue and the John Crow Mountains in Jamaica, and the mesmerizing Morne Trois Pitons National Park in Dominica.

English As A Native Language

The Caribbean is rich with many culture and most islands speak English as a native language. You can find people who speak fluent English even on islands like Saint Martin, Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where French and Spanish are the first language.

The Caribbean Is More Than Beaches And Mountains

If you are visiting the Caribbean, you don’t have to worry about restricting yourself only enjoying beaches and mountains. You can avail yourself to various entertainment platforms. In The Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and Aruba, you can also experiencing the best in casino gambling.

A few of the best casinos in Caribbean are located in:

1. Atlantis, Nassau, Bahamas

2. Casino Royale, Maho, St. Maarten

3. El San Juan Resort & Casino, Isla Verde, Carolina, Puerto Rico

4. Alhambra, Aruba

For a person who likes adventure and gambling, https://www.slotsformoney.com/casinos/australia/ will be a great getaway.

Hottest Peppers In The World

The Caribbean is a place where you can find one of the hottest peppers.

Trinidad Moruga Scorpion Chilli Pepper, known as the spiciest of them all, are known to have 1.2 million Scoville heat units!

You can also find another kind of pepper in the Caribbean – none other than the Scotch Bonnet pepper. Even though it is not as hottest as the other one mentioned on the list, The Scotch Bonnet pepper has topped up to 350,000 on the Scoville Scale!

The Food

The Caribbean is not only rich in culture and history but in its varied cuisine. Top food recipes one must at least try in your lifetime are:

1. Trinidad & Tobago: Crab and Callaloo

2. Puerto Rico: Mofongo

3. Jamaica: Jerk Chicken and Curry Goat

4. St Lucia: Creole Bread

5: Montserrat: Goat Water

Make sure to book your ticket to Caribbean if you are looking to relax and soak in the sun, sea, food and a few drinks at a casino can make your day!