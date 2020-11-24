4 Aspects of Latin Culture You Can Enjoy While Visiting Florida

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl, Tues. Nov. 24, 2020: Florida is an excellent place for a vacation. Whether you are looking to enjoy a family vacation or are hoping for a relaxing getaway for you and your significant other, Florida has so much to offer. Among its many beaches and resorts, Florida also has a vibrant and exciting culture that has been heavily influenced by Latin cultures.

If you are planning on making Florida your next vacation destination, here are four aspects of Latin culture that you can enjoy when you are there.

1. Food

One of the primary things that you will be able to enjoy that has been heavily influenced by Latin culture is the cuisine, which you can find throughout Florida. When you are looking for the best Latin food in Florida, you will have your choice of Cuban, Argentinean, and Peruvian cuisines, among others. With such a wide range of Latin influences all around you, you will find yourself being able to partake of a wide variety of cuisines that will certainly not disappoint.

In order to be able to enjoy as much Latin cuisine as possible, you should consider finding accommodation that isn’t your typical resort when you visit Florida. Since you generally pay for food when you book a stay at a resort, you would be depriving yourself of the opportunity to sample some of the best local cuisine. Instead, look for a villa or rental house like those at Solterra Resort so that you can go out and about for food as often as possible.

2. Music

Another aspect of Floridian life that you will find riddled with Latin influences is music. You will find this music all around you as you explore the beauty that Florida has to offer. From Salsa music to Son music, you will find dance clubs and other live music venues teaming with people looking to get on the dance floor and dance the night away. With such types of music originating in a variety of Latin countries, you will find yourself immersed in a different culture every night.

3. Art

The art scene that exists in the major cities throughout Florida is something that you won’t want to miss out on. Multiple festivals and events throughout the year bring artists and patrons together to enjoy the vibrant colors and themes that have been heavily influenced by Latin culture. You will also be surprised at just how diverse the art scene is in Florida. Since each of the Latin cultures that influence Floridian culture have distinct backgrounds in regard to art and artistic expression, seeing these influences come together in such captivating ways is something you won’t want to miss.

4. Architecture

Since Florida shares a similar climate to many Latin countries, it is no surprise that many of its more historic buildings would have been built in a manner to accommodate that climate. Spanish and Latin influences on architecture can be found all throughout the state. From government buildings to historic structures, make sure that you find the time to appreciate Florida’s architectural beauties.