By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Nov. 25, 2020: Several Caribbean singers on Tuesday had the coveted honor of being 2021 GRAMMY nominees as the nominations were announced by the Recording Academy in 83 categories for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

Caribbean artists from Jamaica, Cuba and Puerto Rico made the cut in the Reggae and Latin categories.

In the Reggae Grammy category, Jamaican singer Buju Banton, who has won a Grammy in the past, was nominated for his new album, Upside Down 2020.

Also making the cut from Jamaica is Skip Marley, the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, got his first Grammy nomination for his ‘Higher Place;’ the Wailers for ‘One World,’ and legendary group, Toots and the Maytals for their new album, “Got To Be Tough.’ The group lost its lead singer, Toots Hibbert earlier this year to COVID-19. It is the 6th nomination for the group, which won a Grammy in 2004.

British-born reggae singer, rounded out the 2021 Reggae Grammy nominations for his new album, ‘It All Comes Back To Love.’

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin and Kany García have been nominated in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category while Edwin Bonilla, also of Puerto Rico and Cuba’s José Alberto “El Ruiseñor” were nominated in the Best Tropical Latin Album category.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.