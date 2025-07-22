By NAN News Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. July 22, 2025: Despite former Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley’s recent claim that he was stopped by immigration officials in Antigua and Barbuda due to allegedly appearing on an INTERPOL watch list, a News Americas review has found no evidence that his name appears on INTERPOL’s Red Notice database.

The wanted women from the Caribbean on the INTERPOL Red Notices as of July 2025 are: Guyanese Naqeeba Zahid, top l., and Julie Elizabeth Ravel and bottom l.; Elizabeth Cleydy Peralta Marte of the Dominican Republic, c., Naomi Jones of Jamaica, top right and Niurka Apolinar Pedro Silva of Cuba, bottom r.

However, several Caribbean nationals do appear on INTERPOL’s publicly available Red Notices list – though none from Trinidad and Tobago.

The Red Notices include 104 individuals from Jamaica, Belize, Suriname, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, Cuba, Dominica, Haiti, St. Lucia, and the Bahamas. Here’s a breakdown:

Top Listings: Jamaica

Jamaica leads the Caribbean with 53 individuals on the list. Among them:

Naomi Jones, 28, is wanted for causing death by dangerous driving/manslaughter.

Lester Gordon, 71, is wanted for murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Belize: 16 Red Notices

Belize follows with 16 wanted persons, including:

Orlando Jones, 56, wanted for sexual assault.

Edric Alexander Cruz, 49, wanted for rape.

Suriname: 10 Listings

Suriname has 10 individuals listed, including:

Iwan Leendert Dijksteel, 72, wanted for participation in the commission to commit murder.

Lloyd Uno Wladimir Ernst, 70, wanted for international narcotics trafficking.

Dominican Republic: 9

The Dominican Republic has nine people on the Red List. Notables include:

Elizabeth Cleydy Peralta Marte, 34, wanted for counterfeiting in Argentina.

Ahmed Zeesan, 55, who also holds Bangladeshi citizenship, wanted for murder and possession of explosives.

Guyana: 5 Red Notices

Guyana has five listings, including:

Naqeeba Zahid, 36, wanted for murder.

Julie Elizabeth Ravel, 71, who also has German citizenship, wanted for presumed murder in Uruguay.

Cuba: 5 Listings

From Cuba:

Niurka Apolinar Pedro Silva, 60, is wanted for money laundering in Brazil.

Dominica: 3

Dominica has three individuals, including:

Mehdi Ebrahimieshratabadi, 44, who also holds Cypriot and Iranian citizenship, wanted for fraud.

Haiti: 2 Despite Crisis

Despite ongoing violence in Haiti, only two individuals are listed:

Manley Solide, 23, wanted for murder and armed robbery.

St. Lucia: Just One

St. Lucia has a single Red Notice listing:

Tyson Joseph, 35, wanted for robbery with a firearm, attempted murder, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, and disguise with intent.

What Is a Red Notice?

An INTERPOL Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant. Rather, it is a request for law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal proceedings.

Each Red Notice is issued at the request of a member country or international tribunal. Member countries apply their own laws in deciding whether to act on it. While most Red Notices are visible only to law enforcement, some are made public when the individual may pose a threat or public assistance is needed to locate them.

As of this writing, Keith Rowley is not listed among the public Red Notices.