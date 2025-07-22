CALGARY, AB, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX: PKI) expects to announce its 2025 second quarter results after markets close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.parkland.ca and www.sedarplus.ca after the results are released.

Due to the pending arrangement with Sunoco LP that was previously announced on May 5, 2025, Parkland will not host a conference call or webcast to discuss its second quarter results.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is a leading international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with safe and reliable operations in twenty-six countries across the Americas. Our retail network meets the fuel, and convenience needs of everyday consumers. Our commercial operations provide businesses with fuel to operate, complete projects and better serve their customers. In addition to meeting our customers’ needs for essential fuels, Parkland provides a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact, including manufacturing and blending renewable fuels, ultra-fast EV charging, a variety of solutions for carbon credits and renewables, and solar power. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.

Our strategy is focused on two interconnected pillars: our Customer Advantage and our Supply Advantage. Through our Customer Advantage, we aim to be the first choice of our customers through our proprietary brands, differentiated offers, extensive network, competitive pricing, reliable service, and compelling loyalty program. Our Supply Advantage is based on achieving the lowest cost to serve among independent fuel marketers and distributors in the hard-to-serve markets in which we operate, through our well-positioned assets, significant scale, and deep supply and logistics capabilities. Our business is underpinned by our people and our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are embedded across our organization.