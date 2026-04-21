CCJ Ruling Could Decide Fate Of High-Profile Guyana Extradition Case

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 22, 2026: A high-profile extradition case involving Guyana opposition leader and Azruddin Mohamed and his father, remains in legal limbo as the Caribbean Court of Justice, (CCJ), prepares to deliver a ruling that could determine whether proceedings against them can move forward.

The region’s highest court on Tuesday confirmed that an interim stay on the extradition of the Guyana opposition leader and his father, businessman Nasar Mohamed, will remain in place until a final judgment is handed down, effectively halting proceedings before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for now.

At the heart of the case is a legal dispute over whether the extradition process was compromised at its earliest stage, raising broader questions about fairness, due process, and the limits of executive authority in such matters.

Attorneys representing the Mohameds argued before the seven-member CCJ panel that the issuance of the Authority to Proceed, (ATP), by the Minister of Home Affairs was tainted by bias, potentially undermining the legitimacy of the entire extradition process. Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein, appearing for the appellants, maintained that the minister’s decision must meet established standards of procedural fairness. He argued that if bias exists at this preliminary stage, it could invalidate all subsequent steps in the process.

However, members of the CCJ bench, led by President Justice Winston Anderson, repeatedly challenged that position during the hearing, questioning whether concerns about bias could be addressed at later stages, including during committal proceedings or through habeas corpus applications.

Under sustained questioning, the defense acknowledged that no specific unlawful act had been identified beyond the allegation of bias, a point that appeared to weigh on the court’s consideration of the arguments presented.

Adding another dimension to the case, Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde suggested that even if bias were proven, the law allows for the delegation of ministerial authority. He indicated that the process could continue under a different decision-maker rather than being brought to a complete halt.

Attorneys representing the state strongly rejected the claims of unfairness, arguing that the minister’s role in issuing the ATP is administrative in nature and limited to determining whether any obvious legal barriers exist.

Trinidadian Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, appearing on behalf of Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond, told the court that the applicants had effectively engaged with the minister’s office prior to the issuance of the ATP, suggesting acceptance of her role in the process. Mendes emphasized that the minister does not assess the merits of the case at this stage but instead performs a threshold function to determine whether the extradition request can proceed.

Guyana Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, supported that position, describing extradition as a “sui generis” process governed by international obligations and distinct from ordinary domestic legal proceedings. He also dismissed concerns about his public commentary on the matter, telling the court that his statements had been taken out of context.

The case has already moved through Guyana’s domestic legal system, with earlier challenges by the Mohameds dismissed in both the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

Now before the CCJ, the outcome is expected to carry significant implications not only for the parties involved but also for how extradition cases are handled across the Caribbean, particularly in relation to procedural fairness and the role of government officials.

With the interim stay still in effect, the proceedings remain stalled – placing increased focus on the court’s pending ruling, which is likely to clarify key legal questions surrounding the balance between executive authority and judicial oversight. As the region awaits the CCJ’s decision, the case continues to highlight the complexities of extradition law and the high stakes involved when legal, political, and procedural issues intersect.