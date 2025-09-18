BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — This is a report from china-asean-media.com.

On September 17, the 2025 China Arbitration Summit and China-Latin America International Arbitration Forum were successfully held in Beijing. The event was co-organized by the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC), the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), the Inter-Pacific Bar Association (IPBA), and the All China Lawyers Association (ACLA).

It attracted nearly 500 participants from 52 countries and regions, including 237 international representatives from diplomatic missions, major arbitration institutions, courts, law associations, and leading enterprises. Among them were 119 senior representatives from 51 international and foreign dispute resolution institutions. Additionally, the forum was followed online by over 5.1 million viewers from 103 countries and regions.

As an important participant in the Belt and Road Initiative, Latin America has established institutionalized cooperation with CIETAC in the legal and arbitration fields. The concurrent China-Latin America International Arbitration Forum provided a platform to enhance exchanges and collaboration in international dispute resolution, gathering expertise from both regions to facilitate the coordinated development of global legal frameworks.

To address the evolving demands of international arbitration in the digital intelligence era and promote the application of artificial intelligence, CIETAC introduced the Joint Action Plan for Promoting the Development of International Arbitration in the Digital Intelligence Era. This initiative has received widespread support from 74 international organizations and dispute resolution institutions across the globe.

The Action Plan urges international organizations, arbitration institutions, technology companies, and academic circles to work together toward the goals of “inclusive sharing, bridging divides,” “rights respect and procedural fairness,” “transparency and justice,” and “collaborative governance and standard-setting.” It highlights five key areas: exploring AI-arbitration integration, strengthening technical innovation, improving data governance and security, advancing international standards, and deepening global cooperation.

In her address, Ms. Anna JOUBIN-BRET, Secretary-General of UNCITRAL, spoke highly of the Action Plan. She emphasized that it sets a positive example for the future of international arbitration in the digital intelligence era by fostering inclusivity, procedural integrity, transparency, and cooperative governance.

The forum served as a high-level platform for in-depth discussions on digital transformation, AI applications, global governance, and regional cooperation in arbitration. It fully demonstrated CIETAC’s global vision, innovative approach, and expanding influence, sending a clear signal that China is steadily becoming a preferred hub for international commercial arbitration.