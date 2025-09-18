News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Sept. 18, 2025: Global e-commerce giant Amazon this month officially launched its first-ever Caribbean distribution hub in the Dominican Republic, marking a strategic turning point for regional logistics, investment, and digital commerce.

The inaugural cargo flight by Amazon Air touched down at Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo on September 2, 2025. Operated by 21 Air using Boeing 767-300 freighters, the new hub will see seven weekly cargo flights arriving from Miami, aiming to streamline trade, cut delivery times, and cement the Dominican Republic’s place as a regional e-commerce logistics powerhouse.

Beyond Borders: A Regional Game-Changer

While the hub is physically located in the DR, its purpose extends far beyond national borders. By positioning the country as a Caribbean-wide logistics center, Amazon is laying the groundwork for broader regional integration into global supply chains.

The Caribbean has long been hampered by fragmented logistics, high freight costs, and long delivery timelines. Amazon’s entry — even if currently cargo-focused — presents an opportunity to shift the narrative from isolation to integration.

Implications for Caribbean Governments and SMEs

For Caribbean governments, Amazon’s move is a wake-up call. While countries like the DR are leveraging trade zones and modernized customs to attract infrastructure investment, many neighbors lag behind. The hub could inspire new public-private partnerships, modernization of import/export regulations, and targeted investments in warehousing, cold storage, and inter-island shipping.

For Caribbean entrepreneurs and small businesses, the hub’s launch hints at future potential — including faster access to inventory, reduced cross-border shipping costs, and possibly smoother participation in Amazon’s seller ecosystem.

Not Prime Yet – But the Infrastructure Is Coming

It’s important to note that the current operation is focused strictly on logistics and cargo. Full-scale Amazon Prime delivery — including next-day or two-day shipping — is not yet live across the region. However, this hub significantly reduces dependency on U.S. transshipment ports, a bottleneck that has long plagued regional delivery.

For consumers in the region, the presence of Amazon Air could gradually improve shipping speeds and expand access to eligible Prime items, particularly in high-demand markets.

Strategic Timing Amid Global Shifts

Amazon’s expansion into the Caribbean comes as global companies look for nearshore alternatives to Asia-based logistics chains. The region’s proximity to the U.S., bilingual talent, and expanding trade infrastructure make it an attractive investment destination — if regional coordination can keep pace.

The Dominican Republic, already one of the region’s fastest-growing economies, now adds another badge: Caribbean logistics gateway. The challenge — and opportunity — is whether other nations will follow suit, compete, or collaborate.

Conclusion: Signal or Starting Point?

Amazon’s new hub isn’t just a milestone – it’s a message. The Caribbean is no longer just a vacation destination or offshore tax zone. It’s a rising logistics and e-commerce frontier. Whether the rest of the region can ride this momentum will depend on leadership, infrastructure investment, and bold policy choices.