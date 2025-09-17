News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 17, 2025: Caribbean tourism is getting a major boost this winter with a wave of new non-stop Caribbean flights connecting U.S. travelers to some of the region’s most sought-after destinations. From Bimini to Grand Cayman to Grenada, new and returning nonstop service is poised to make island-hopping easier, expand visitor access, and strengthen regional economies.

Bimini’s First-Ever Nonstop Service from Miami

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has announced the first-ever nonstop American Airlines flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to South Bimini Airport, beginning February 14, 2026. The new service will operate three times weekly – Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays – using an Embraer 175 aircraft.

New flights will also come to Bimini.

Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper hailed the route as “a game-changer for Bimini,” emphasizing that it marks a new phase of economic growth and tourism expansion for the island known as the “Gateway to The Bahamas.” The launch coincides with an $80 million public-private partnership to upgrade South Bimini International Airport with a new terminal, modernized airfield, and enhanced passenger amenities under the country’s Family Islands Renaissance Project.

JetBlue Brings Back Ft. Lauderdale–Grand Cayman Service

The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism announced that JetBlue will resume year-round service from Ft. Lauderdale, (FLL) to Owen Roberts International Airport, on Grand Cayman this winter, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The route represents the fifth new airlift addition to the Cayman Islands for the 2025 winter season.

“This is a solid vote of confidence in our destination,” said Gary Rutty, Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism and Trade Development. The Cayman Islands is known for its world-class Seven Mile Beach, diving, and culinary scene, and officials say the new route will help sustain record-breaking visitor numbers into 2026.

Delta Expands Atlanta Service to Grenada and St. Vincent

Delta Air Lines is making two hard-to-reach Caribbean gems more accessible with new nonstop flights from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Grenada, (GND) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, (SVG), starting December 20, 2025.

Grenada, known as the “Spice Isle,” is famous for its nutmeg plantations, rainforest hikes, and spectacular beaches like Grand Anse. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a sailor’s paradise, with dozens of cays and anchorages. Tourism boards in both destinations say the added connectivity will attract more U.S. visitors, especially for high-value sailing and eco-tourism markets.

Delta will also offer new seasonal Saturday service to Grand Cayman from Detroit and Nassau from Minneapolis, providing Midwestern travelers with a warm-weather escape during the winter months.

Southwest Adds St. Maarten to Its Caribbean Map

Southwest Airlines announced its first new international destination since 2021: St. Maarten. Starting April 7, 2026, daily nonstop service will operate from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM), famous for its dramatic low-altitude landings over Maho Beach.

Weekend service from Baltimore/Washington International Airport will follow, opening new gateways for East Coast travelers. The Dutch-French island is known for its beaches, nightlife, and shopping and is expected to see a surge of visitors thanks to the new route.

Frontier Launches Atlanta–Nassau Service

Frontier Airlines is debuting weekly nonstop service from Atlanta to Nassau starting December 13, with one-way fares beginning at $79. The new service puts Paradise Island, Atlantis, and Nassau’s cultural and culinary attractions within easy reach for budget-conscious travelers.

Contour Airlines Connects Puerto Rico and St. Maarten

Rounding out the wave of announcements, Contour Airlines will launch a new nonstop route from San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) to St. Maarten (SXM) beginning November 14, 2025. The service, using 30-seat regional jets, is designed to make multi-island vacations and business trips between two of the Caribbean’s busiest hubs easier than ever.

A Stronger Caribbean Tourism Outlook

Tourism officials across the region say these new routes represent more than just convenience—they’re a sign of the Caribbean’s robust rebound and growing importance as a luxury and adventure travel destination. With expanded airlift, modernized airports, and pent-up U.S. demand for warm-weather getaways, industry experts expect a strong 2025–2026 season that could break visitor records.

Travelers looking to take advantage of these new flights are encouraged to book early, as peak season demand in the Caribbean remains strong and fares are expected to rise closer to departure dates.