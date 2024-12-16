News Americas, New York, NY, December 16, 2024: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the appointment of Chris Dehring as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ushering in what officials describe as a transformative chapter for West Indies cricket. Dehring, a renowned Jamaican born entrepreneur and media innovator, will officially assume his role on February 1, 2025.

The announcement followed a global search process that attracted over 50 applicants from Europe, Australia, Afghanistan, India, and the Caribbean. CWI’s President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, described Dehring as “the best of the best,” highlighting his extensive track record of success across business, media, and cricket administration.

“Chris Dehring represents the best of the best—an innovator, strategist, business magnate, and passionate advocate for West Indies cricket,” Dr. Shallow said. “His return as an executive at West Indies cricket signals the dawn of an exciting new era as we work to reclaim our position as a dominant force in world cricket.”

Dehring is widely recognized as the founder of SportsMax, the Caribbean’s first sports television broadcaster, which reshaped the region’s media landscape by airing global events such as the FIFA World Cup and the NBA. He also co-founded Dehring, Bunting & Golding, Jamaica’s first investment bank, which became a financial powerhouse before being acquired by Scotiabank.

Additionally, his entrepreneurial ventures include launching ReadyTV, Jamaica’s first digital broadcast television service, and ReadyNET, the country’s first satellite internet provider.

Dehring’s contributions to cricket are well-established, having served as Managing Director and CEO of ICC Cricket World Cup 2007, where he successfully organized one of the most complex multi-nation sporting events in the Caribbean’s history.

In a statement, Dehring expressed enthusiasm for his return to West Indies cricket leadership.

“West Indies cricket has always held a special place in my heart,” Dehring said. “As a unifying force and a symbol of pride for our region, I am honored to return to an organization that holds great significance to our people. Together with the CWI team and stakeholders, I am committed to driving innovation, fostering talent, and reigniting the passion for West Indies cricket, both at home and globally.”

Dehring’s vision and expertise are expected to play a pivotal role in the resurgence of West Indies cricket, a sport deeply woven into the cultural fabric of the region.