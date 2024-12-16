News Americas, New York, NY, December 16, 2024: Jamaican dancehall star Jahvillani has released a festive new track, “Criss-Muss Time,” offering fans a stylish and energetic anthem for the holiday season. The single, released on December 6 via VP Records, blends Jahvillani’s signature swagger with a UK drill-inspired beat produced by Tevin “YGF” Richards.

In “Criss-Muss Time,” Jahvillani showcases his lifestyle with lyrics highlighting luxury, confidence, and his undeniable presence in the dancehall scene. With lines like “Dem cyaa call me nuh underdog,” the artist reaffirms his standing in the genre. Accompanying the track is a visually striking music video directed by DaManiac Visualz, also released on December 6.

🎶 Listen to “Criss-Muss Time” HERE: Jahvillani.lnk.to/CrissMussTime

📽 Watch the Music Video HERE: YouTube

Jahvillani has cemented his place as a modern dancehall force, amassing over 100 million YouTube views and 85,000 monthly Spotify listeners. Known for his dynamic storytelling and commanding deejay skills, he has captivated fans globally through performances on platforms like Capital Xtra and BBC Radio 1Xtra.

His 2022 hit “Rockefeller” was highlighted by NPR Music as one of the year’s top tracks, and recent releases such as “Haad Ayse Pickney” and “Stars” have further solidified his reputation. In November, Jahvillani performed at Kingston’s Big Yard Studios for BBC Radio 1Xtra, showcasing his versatility as a top-tier dancehall artist.

About Jahvillani

Born Dujon Edwards in Saint Ann, Jamaica, Jahvillani blends vivid storytelling with modern dancehall and trap influences. His breakout hits, including “Wileside Government” and “Nuh Reason,” brought him international acclaim, and his debut album Dirt to Bentley in 2021 featured collaborations with artists like Skillibeng and Kranium. His upcoming album Re[tro]spect promises to continue this trajectory, fueled by tracks such as “MONEY-POWER-RESPECT” and “Gad Speed.”

“Criss-Muss Time” is now streaming on all major platforms, bringing the perfect mix of festive vibes and dancehall flair to the holiday season.