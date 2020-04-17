Trump’s America – Episode # 166 – Broken Nation

By Arthur Piccolo

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 17, 2020: Having survived COVID-19 this past week there was NO episode last week ….

But after that experience, I hope I am back better and stronger …

that is for my readers to decide …

What I see right now is a terribly broken nation – yes ours – exposed by a deadly virus unleashed by the very dangerous repressive Chinese Communist Party, led by the worst dictator on Earth since Adolph Hitler, China’s Xi Jinping.

But what we are also seeing is the pathetic lack of REAL American leadership in response from American politicians, from The White House to governors and to mayors across America.

What we have seen is these elected officials and their bureaucracies – statewide and locally – making arbitrary capricious decision after decision for Americans that are neither based on law or logic.

WHAT? How can I say that their decisions are not slowing Covid-19? REALLY?

Only if you believe them and the gullible media that gives them credit.

Here are three very convenient useful current examples:

1) New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy appearing live on a TV news interview Wednesday night was asked: “What is your authority under the United States Constitution issuing decrees FORCING New Jersey residents to remain in their homes as prisoners as long as you decide they should and without any legal recourse available for them to challenge you?”

MUPRHY’S UNBELIEVABLE REPLY: “That is above my pay grade.”





WHAT? Governor Murphy, these are YOUR decisions!!!!!

Here is the solemn OATH Governor Murphy took as a requirement to become Governor of New Jersey …

“I PHILIP MURPHY solemnly swear I will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

ENCORE …..

“I PHILIP MURPHY solemnly swear I will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

2) Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer – (rhymes with witch).

So-called Governor Whitmer has outdone all the other governors in her wild abuse of the U.S. Constitution. She has a secret agenda for doing so. In her WARPED mind, Whitmer fantasizes Joe Biden choosing her as his vice-president.

Forcing Michigan residents to stay locked in their homes for as long as she wishes is not enough for The Witch of Michigan. Unlike any other, Governor Whitmer has decreed Michigan residents CANNOT BUY grass seed or paint or a list of other specific products for their homes to do something useful while she locks them all up. It is ILLEGAL in Michigan to paint your kitchen or cut their lawn. THEY ARE PRISONERS; THEY HAVE NO RIGHTS!

The sooner the good people of Michigan can get together and recall this NUT JOB and a throw her OUT of office the better for our entire nation!

Finally, in this cast of terrible characters is …

3) KING ANDREW CUOMO OF NEW YORK. Another politician who has broken the law and violated his Oath of Office when he took the same oath of office as New Jersey’s Murphy, three times now as Governor of New York.

“I ANDREW CUOMO solemnly swear I will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

LIAR, LIAR, PANTS AND ALL OF YOU ON FIRE ANDREW CUOMO!!

But there is so, so much more to criticize the make-believe leader Andrew Cuomo for his FAILURES and his desperate need for media attention.

So, Wednesday, Cuomo announced New Yorkers MUST wear face masks outdoors from now on. Why? It may lessen the spread of Covid-19.

Good idea worth doing, EXCEPT Cuomo, it would have made even more sense ONE month ago when you began announcing your edicts for New Yorkers.

IF it makes sense now, how many THOUSANDS of lives would masks have saved for the last month? Many THOUSNDS but ….

Cuomo had other subjects to keep the media’s attention the last month so only Wednesday was he in need of something to make news for himself and get more attention for Andrew Cuomo ..

Thursday was even “better” (sic) for Cuomo. Andrew pushed the Covid-19 envelope TWICE. First he announces he is not good enough as governor to make decisions for NYS so instead he just hired for mega-bucks $$$$ using NYS tax dollars he does not even have, overrated over heated McKinsey Consulting to tell him how to restart NYS eventually someday.

NOW FINLLY Andrew Como’s GREATEST HIT on all of us …

As of Wednesday, so-called Governor Cuomo was fine with keeping all of us and New York State locked up until the end of April.

THEN KING CUOMO woke up Thursday morning and decided better LOCK ALL NEW YORKERS UP – (except him) – until at least May 15th and probably longer.

How did Cuomo come to his UNCONSTITUTIONAL decision?

It is NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS. Cuomo is KING and you are nobody!

This is now the world we now live in with Covid-19 and Cuomo, Murphy and Whitmer and others is right now as they do their best to DESTROY our lives, our future and America itself, to indulge their fantasies of TOTAL CONTROL.

How about the numbers and all the tens of thousands of deaths from Covid-19? Even worse and more terrible failure from Cuomo and the others. He and they use whatever endless “models” of deaths, making decisions about Covid-19 and us.

What we do have are PROVEN FACTS based on REAL numbers that should but don’t decide their so-called decision making for all of us. I’ll use New York State as the example to make the universal all important points:

A) There are 8.4 New York State residents today.

B) 95% or almost 8 million NYers have NO life threat from Covid-19.

C) Virtually all deaths from Covid-19 are to those with other serious underlying conditions, and the older they are the worse the outcomes.

D) ALL these NYers are identifiable from their medical records. About 5% or in the range of 400,0000 NYers, fall within this HIGH-risk category.

E) Governor Cuomo should be involved in identifying, monitoring, protecting and isolating these NYers as necessary, NOT ALL THE REST OF US, while the vulnerable NYers get sick and often die from Covid-19. Worst of all the elderly nursing homes which Como did not even acknowledge until this week.

F) All these so called “models” (sic) Cuomo uses that indicate MILLONS OF NYers WILL DIE from Covid-19 if he does not lock us all up, are a LIE, while he refuses to concentrate on the REAL problem vulnerable New Yorkers.

If he and these other governors did it would transform how we manage this Covid-19 pandemic. But Cuomo and the others are career politicians aided by an easy to fool media that works hard to make them look good.

Many Americans are dying from Covid-19 who should not if given early monitoring and treatment and isolation they are not receiving. All of America is being DESTROYED by political hacks whose real agenda is their warped view of their own political careers whatever the costs to all of us and America.

TAKE BACK OUR NATION from these hacks. There is no other choice.

(This series dedicated in honor of the late Liu Xiaobo & Jamal Khashoggi)

EDITOR’S NOTE: About The Writer: Arthur Piccolo is a professional writer and commentator and often writes about Latin America for New Americas.