Trump’s America –Episode # 172 – What A Mess

By Arthur Piccolo

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 29, 2020: SPOILER ALERT …

I am going to leave the very good news for last.

DON’T GO THERE.

Wade through the BAD stuff first so you will appreciate what can be. I will know if you “cheat.” I have invaded your computer but for good only!

SURPRISE! The worst part of this crisis is NOT the lockdowns.

It is what comes next from all these third-rate politicians who thought they were Brain Surgeons while keeping everyone sheltering at home and holding endless press conferences PRAISING themselves for nothing.

We are about to REAP THE WHIRLWIND of countless human disasters, broken states, cities and towns and suffering that may never end.

We will all see how “good” Third Rate Clowns like Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio and many others across America are. Don’t forget the Scary Witch of Michigan. All they do now is sit in front of cameras but soon the media will become a NIGHTMARE for them – not the PR bonanza it has been these past months.

That’s when they will have to deal with their broken economies and the millions of lives that have been DESTROYED – not by Covid-19 – but their decisions to LOCK down their states and cities so, so long, rather than protecting the vulnerable.

Especially the so-called BLUE STATES ruled over by idiots like Cuomo and d Blasio and the Witch who continue the LOCK downs for the blatant political purpose of keeping the economy weak until Election Day to defeat Trump.

This amounts to CRIMES against humanity and Americans – by them.

I have made my job extremely easy this episode to address my headline: WHAT A MESS. All I am going to do, and it will be very effective as you will see – is give you a random selection of recent headlines and opening paragraphs from front pages by the so-called major media. Here we go beginning with the New York Times …

Crumbs For The Hungry But Windfalls For The Rich Billions Are Going To Zillionaires Under The Guise Of Pandemic ….

“About 82 percent of the Zillionaire Giveaway goes to those earning more than $1 million a year, according to Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation. Of those beneficiaries earning more than $1 million annually”

The Wall Street Journal …

State And Local Budget Woes Create Drag For Economic Recovery Prospects …….

“The hit to U.S. state and local finances from the coronavirus pandemic could be a drag on the nation’s recovery for years to come, if the past is any guide.”

The New York Times again …

Wealthiest Hospitals Got Billions In Bailout For Struggling Health Providers ……

“A multibillion-dollar institution in the Seattle area invests in hedge funds, runs a pair of venture capital funds and works with elite private equity firms like the Carlyle Group …… It is sitting on nearly $12 billion in cash, which it invests, Wall Street-style, in a good year generating more than $1 billion in profits. And this spring, Providence received at least $509 million in government funds, one of many wealthy beneficiaries of a federal program that is supposed to prevent health care providers from capsizing during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Wall Street Journal again …

Summer Jobs Dry Up And Teens Face Highest Unemployment In Decades

“Junior workers seeking seasonal employment are striking out so much that the April unemployment rate for teens aged 16 to 19 hit 32%, marking a high not seen since at least 1948, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As more teens hit the job market in June and July, when school is generally out, that rate typically climbs higher.”

The New York Times – yet again …

Hunger Program’s Slow Start Leaves Millions Of Children Waiting

“Child hunger is soaring, but two months after Congress approved billions to replace school meals, only 15 percent of eligible children had received benefits As child hunger soars to levels without modern precedent, an emergency program Congress created two months ago has reached only a small fraction of the 30 million children it was intended to help.”

Again from The Wall Street Journal …

New York Starts Mapping Out The Road Back From Coronavirus—And It’s Long

“City’s strength—its unique ability to congregate masses of people on trading floors and in restaurants, hotels, stadiums, dance theaters and subway cars—is now its greatest liability.”

The New York Times – AGAIN ….

An ‘Avalanche of Evictions’ Could Be Bearing Down on America’s Renters ….

“The economic downturn is shaping up to be particularly devastating for renters, who are more likely to be lower-income and work hourly jobs cut during the pandemic.

The Washington Post …

Coronavirus May Never Go Away, Even With A Vaccine ..

“Embracing that reality is crucial to the next phase of America’s pandemic response, experts say …… Even after a vaccine is discovered and deployed, the coronavirus will likely remain for decades to come, circulating among the world’s population. Experts call such diseases endemic — stubbornly resisting efforts to stamp them out. Think measles, HIV, chickenpox.”

The New York Times – yes, AGAIN….

‘It’s The Death Towers’: How The Bronx Became New York’s Virus Hot Spot ….

“The borough has the city’s highest rates of virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Could more have been done ….. Working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic can be hazardous, but staying home isn’t safe either for the emergency responders, pharmacists, home health aides, grocery clerks and delivery men who fill River Park Towers in the Bronx.”The Wall Street Journal yet again ……

Tech Workers Fear Their Jobs Will Be Automated In Wake Of Coronavirus …..

“Technology-sector employees are particularly worried about being replaced by automation, including tools used by employers to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to KPMG LLP.”

“An estimated 67% of workers at U.S. technology companies are concerned about losing their jobs to digital capabilities powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic software, KPMG said in a report Friday. That compares with 44% among workers at companies outside the tech sector.”

(WOW only 44% outside od tech worried about losing their bobs)

The Washington Post again…

The U.S. Death Toll Has Reached 100,000 ….

“The death toll from the coronavirus passed hard-to-fathom marker on Wednesday, slipped by like so many other days in this dark spring, one more spin of the Earth, one more headline in a numbing cascade of grim news.”

Anda gain from The Washington Post …..

Time Is Running Out: Small Businesses And Households Are Burning Through What’s Left Of Their Cash ….

“Nearly half of laid-off Americans are barely ‘getting by,’ new Federal Reserve data show. Among small businesses, half will be out of cash within a month, new Census reveals ….. As the coronavirus crisis drags on and the timeline for a vaccine remains uncertain, U.S. households and small businesses are rapidly running out of money, according to new federal data released Thursday.”

Again, this was a random selection on my part. If I worked a little harder, I could have come up with even SCAEIER stories, but I think we ALL GET THE POINT. The worst is yet to come for most of us …

BUT NOT FOR THE RICH companies and individuals. Covid-19 is a bonanza for them. As for the rich, they also got on their private jets and left the big cities for their luxury vacation homes and made sure they don’t get Covid-19.

So, what the HELL is the good news my readers had to wait for?

Here it is and it is very, very good … if enough of us WAKE UP NOW and get MAD enough as a result of Covid-19 and STOP letting the rich and powerful keep SCREWING all the rest of us as they always do crisis or no crisis ..

We all – or most of the rest of us – you and me and all of us TOGETHER …

TAKE BACK OUR NATION, states, cities and REDESIGN, REIMAGINE an America right now in which we all benefit as EQUALS and no more as “serfs.”

About The Writer: Arthur Piccolo is a professional writer and commentator and often writes about Latin America for New Americas.