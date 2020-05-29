News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. May 29, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for May 29, 2020:

The United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) is preparing for a December key vote on the World Health Organization’s cannabis scheduling recommendations, Marijuana Business Daily reports.

Newleaf Brands Inc. this week announced that it has appointed Jamaican Dr. Aubrey Oliver ND, RBT to be its newest advisor. Dr. Oliver is a Jamaican registered Functional Holistic doctor and a graduate of Ashford University in Complementary and Alternative Medicine.

One in 10 investors pumping money into Maryland’s medical marijuana industry are minorities, again highlighting the overwhelming stakes held by whites in the cannabis sector.

The first domestic harvest of medical cannabis in Germany, slated for October, could be delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, regulators warn.

British Columbia-based cannabis cultivator Tilray is the latest Canadian firm to throw in the towel on large greenhouse cultivation, announcing it will shutter its High Park Gardens facility in Leamington, Ontario.

Japan-based Hiro International has produced CBD oil from orange peels, unveiling the product at the Cosme Tokyo cosmetics trade show, according to a Hanf magazine report.

