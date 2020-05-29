News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 29, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for May 29, 2020:

Canada this week updated its travel advisory to “avoid non-essential travel” including to several Caribbean countries that plan to reopen beginning next week. The US Still Maintains A Global Do Not Travel Warning.

All Caribbean airports still remain closed to international tourists, but the U.S. Virgin Islands will reopen its doors to leisure tourists on Monday, June 1, 2020 and Saint Lucia on June 4, 2020.

The Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and Cuba continued to report new cases of Coronavirus this week, as the DR topped 16,000 cases and Haiti surpassed 1,300.

The Bahamas Says It Is Eyeing A July 1, 2020 Reopening Date for Leisure Travellers and announced plans to institute a COVID-19 travel card that will be used to facilitate domestic travel throughout the islands.

With some cruise lines saying they may return to the seas in August, experts say the new normal will be no buffet food, empty seats in the show lounge, distance between lounge chairs and significantly reduced spa services.

And Join Another Taste Of The Caribbean Virtual Lime This Friday from 5 p.m. EST at CHTA on Facebook this week, as Caribbean Bartender of the Year Jurnick Merced of Curaçao will Explore “Culinary Tourism.”