Empowering Half The World: Why Women And Girls Must Lead The Future Of The Commonwealth

By Dr. Isaac Newton

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Mar. 10, 2026: At the opening of the first interactive retreat session of the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM), Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment of Saint Kitts and Nevis, paid tribute, honor and recognition to the women and girls of the Federation and across the world. Addressing colleagues from across the Commonwealth of Nations, he reminded the gathering that the progress of nations is closely tied to how deliberately societies cultivate the potential of their women and girls. His remarks placed their contributions not at the margins of development but at the center of global progress.

Across the Caribbean and throughout the Commonwealth, women quietly sustain the reality of daily life. They guide families through uncertainty, shape the minds of future leaders in classrooms, build enterprises that energize local economies, and strengthen the social fabric of communities. In small island states such as Saint Kitts and Nevis, the steady influence of women is visible in every sector from education and healthcare to entrepreneurship and public service. Yet the pathways to leadership and opportunity remain narrower than they should be, leaving much of this talent underutilized.

It was within this context that Dr. Douglas offered a powerful reflection to the ministers gathered. “We must never sell our multilateral organisation short by failing to more greatly empower our women and girls of the Commonwealth.” His statement carried a simple but profound logic. When international institutions overlook the abilities, ideas, and leadership of women, they weaken the very cooperation they seek to strengthen. Multilateralism reaches its full purpose only when the voices shaping global decisions mirror the diversity of the people those decisions affect.

The Caribbean already offers compelling illustrations of what becomes possible when women are given room to lead. Women entrepreneurs are designing new economic possibilities in tourism, technology, and agriculture. Women educators are nurturing critical thinkers and innovators whose ideas will shape the next generation. Women in governance are bringing thoughtful perspectives to policy discussions that influence the direction of national development. Each advancement expands the horizon for young girls who are watching closely and learning what leadership can look like.

The message that emerges from the Commonwealth dialogue is not abstract. It is practical and immediate. Nations that invest in the education, confidence, and leadership opportunities of women and girls expand their own capacity to solve problems and imagine new futures. The recognition offered by Dr. Douglas at the CFAMM retreat signals a commitment that extends beyond words. When women and girls are equipped to participate fully in shaping their societies, the possibilities for the Commonwealth and for the world widen in ways that benefit everyone.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton is a globally experienced thought leader, Harvard, Princeton, and Columbia-trained strategist, and advocate for social justice and leadership excellence. With over thirty years of experience bridging cultural, economic, and ideological divides, he translates strategy into measurable results. His work spans governance, economic development, and public policy, consistently delivering initiatives that create employment, strengthen institutions, and advance sustainable growth across the Caribbean.



