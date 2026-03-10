News Americas, NY, NY, Tues. Mar. 10, 2026: When Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, she did more than introduce another celebrity cosmetics line – she reshaped the global beauty industry by putting diversity at the center of product design. Nearly a decade later, that same vision is now returning to the Caribbean in a deeply symbolic way.

FLASHBACK – Rihanna arriving at Selfridges for her Fenty Hair launch party on September 16, 2024 in London, England.

On March 28, 2026, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin will officially launch in another CARICOM country – this time Guyana, marking one of the most culturally meaningful expansions yet for Rihanna’s global beauty empire.

The brand will debut exclusively at Glamour Beauty in Movietowne Mall in Guyana, bringing the internationally celebrated cosmetics line to a country that holds personal significance for the billionaire entrepreneur.

Rihanna’s mother, Monica Braithwaite, is Guyanese, while her late father was Barbadian. The singer herself was born in Barbados – a blend of Caribbean identities that has shaped her global brand story.

“I am so excited to FINALLY bring Fenty Beauty, Skin and Fragrance brands to the Caribbean,” said Rihanna. “I know the community has been waiting a long time and we can’t wait for you to experience the brand and try the products in a place that’s near and dear to my heart.”

More Than A Beauty Launch

The arrival of Fenty Beauty in Guyana reflects a broader shift in how Caribbean heritage influences global industries. For decades, Caribbean consumers were primarily recipients of international brands rather than drivers of them. Rihanna changed that narrative.

With products designed for every skin tone and cultural background, Fenty Beauty quickly became one of the most disruptive forces in cosmetics history, forcing major brands worldwide to expand their shade ranges and rethink representation.

Now, bringing the brand deeper into the Caribbean represents a full-circle moment: a global product shaped by Caribbean identity returning to Caribbean consumers.

Among the products expected to debut in Guyana are Fenty’s signature items, including:

• Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, known for its 50 inclusive shades

• Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, a high-shine cult favorite

• Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30, designed to blend seamlessly across skin tones

• Fenty Treatz Hydrating Lip Oils, infused with nourishing fruit oils

Caribbean Influence Meets Economic Growth

The timing of the expansion also intersects with Guyana’s rapidly growing economy, fueled by its emerging oil industry and expanding middle class.

As international brands increasingly recognize Guyana’s rising consumer market, Rihanna’s decision to launch there reinforces the country’s growing presence in the Caribbean retail landscape. For many Guyanese consumers, however, the moment is less about luxury cosmetics and more about cultural recognition.

Fenty Beauty’s philosophy – that beauty should reflect the diversity of the world – resonates strongly across Caribbean societies long overlooked by global beauty standards.

A Moment Of Pride For The Region

The launch also comes amid a tense moment for the singer after a Florida woman was arrested this week following gunfire outside Rihanna’s Los Angeles-area home. Authorities confirmed the singer was inside at the time but unharmed. Ivana Lisette Ortiz, of Florida, has now been booked for attempted murder. Bail has been set at more than $10 million. Ortiz’ criminal record from Florida shows several incidents of domestic violence dating back to 2023. The 35-year-old was arrested on Sunday, March 8, 2026, after shots rang out outside Rihanna’s Beverly Glen property.

Despite the unsettling incident, Rihanna’s brand expansion continues to move forward, reinforcing her role not only as a global pop icon but as one of the Caribbean diaspora’s most powerful entrepreneurs.

With Fenty Beauty now officially arriving in Guyana, the message is clear: Caribbean influence in global culture is no longer peripheral. It is leading.

