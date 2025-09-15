News Americas, Georgetown, Guyana, Mon. Sept. 15, 2025: The Guyana Amazon Warriors have stormed into the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoffs, sealing a crucial top-two finish and giving themselves two opportunities to book a spot in the 2025 CPL final.

The Warriors were the last team to secure their play-off berth but did so in emphatic style, trouncing the Barbados Royals by 64 runs at Providence Stadium on Sunday. The victory lifted them above the Trinbago Knight Riders into second place, just behind table-toppers and defending champions, the Saint Lucia Kings.

Shamar Joseph of Guyana Amazon Warriors celebrates with teammates after catching Chris Green of Barbados Royals during the Men’s 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match between Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals at Providence Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Warriors Dominate at Providence

After being sent in to bat, Guyana posted a formidable 189-6. Quentin Sampson provided the early fireworks with a fluent 50 off 36 balls at the top of the order. He was well-supported by captain Shai Hope, who chipped in with a brisk 31 off 19 balls, before Shimron Hetmyer lit up the Providence crowd with a blistering 68 off 39 balls.

Player of the match, Shimron Hetmyer of Guyana Amazon Warriors collects his award after the Men’s 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match between Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals at Providence Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Romario Shepherd added a valuable 20, and the late flourish ensured the Warriors closed with a run rate that kept the Royals under pressure.

In reply, the Royals’ batting faltered early, collapsing to 28-3 inside the PowerPlay. Sherfane Rutherford and Shaqkere Parris offered brief resistance with a 55-run stand for the fourth wicket, but once Rutherford fell lbw to Shamar Joseph for 27, the innings unraveled.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie then produced a career-best spell, claiming 5-21 to clean up the lower order and wrap up the innings for just 125 in 18.2 overs.

CPL 2025 Table – Final Group Stage Standings

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate 1 St. Lucia Kings (Defending Champions) 10 5 3 12 +0.746 2 Guyana Amazon Warriors 10 6 4 12 +0.629 3 Trinbago Knight Riders 10 6 4 12 +0.018 4 Antigua & Barbuda Falcons 10 5 4 11 -0.757 5 St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots 10 4 6 8 -0.110 6 Barbados Royals 10 2 7 5 NRR Low

With Saint Lucia Kings, Guyana Amazon Warriors, and Trinbago Knight Riders all tied on 12 points, net run rate ultimately decided the top-two finishers, giving Warriors the vital second-place slot and a “second chance” route to the CPL final.

Playoff Picture

The playoff action kicks off with the Eliminator between Antigua & Barbuda Falcons and Trinbago Knight Riders, followed by the marquee Qualifier 1 where Guyana Amazon Warriors face the Saint Lucia Kings. The winner of that game heads straight to the final, while the loser will get a second shot in Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator.

CPL Playoff Schedule 2025 (Local Time):

Tuesday, 16 September: Eliminator – Antigua & Barbuda Falcons v Trinbago Knight Riders

Eliminator – Antigua & Barbuda Falcons v Trinbago Knight Riders Wednesday, 17 September: Qualifier 1 – Guyana Amazon Warriors v Saint Lucia Kings

Qualifier 1 – Guyana Amazon Warriors v Saint Lucia Kings Friday, 19 September: Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator v Loser of Qualifier 1

Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator v Loser of Qualifier 1 Sunday, 21 September: Final – Winner of Qualifier 1 v Winner of Qualifier 2

Impact Beyond the Pitch

Hosting the playoffs at Providence Stadium has given Guyana a major tourism and economic boost, with hotels booked out and fans traveling from across the Caribbean and diaspora to witness the showdown. The Guyana Amazon Warriors, still searching for their maiden CPL title despite reaching the final five times, are determined to turn home advantage into championship glory.

With the likes of Hetmyer, Sampson, and Motie peaking at the right time, Guyana enters the playoffs with momentum and a passionate home crowd behind them. If they can maintain this form, 2025 might finally be the year they lift the coveted CPL trophy.