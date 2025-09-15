By News Americas Staff Writer

NEWS Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 15, 2025: Caribbean creativity took center stage this weekend as the Caribbean Fashion Collective (CFC) made its powerful debut on the CFDA Fashion Calendar during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026. The event, held on September 13th, was more than just a fashion show — it was a statement that Caribbean fashion designers deserve a seat at the global table.

A model walks the runway at the Carnival Catwalk during Caribbean Fashion Collective SS26 at Metropolitan Pavilion on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Caribbean Fashion Collective)

CFC, founded by Xavier Walker with co-founders Norka Vasquez and Stewella Daville, was created to give Caribbean and emerging international designers the visibility they deserve on the world’s biggest fashion stages. Listed officially on the CFDA calendar, Saturday’s showcase delivered a high-energy runway filled with bold designs, cultural pride, and global sophistication.

A model walks the runway at the Atelier Sanel Show during Caribbean Fashion Collective SS26 at Metropolitan Pavilion on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Caribbean Fashion Collective)

Six Designers, One Caribbean Vision

The SS26 lineup featured six standout brands, each offering its own interpretation of Caribbean creativity:

A model walks the runway at the Reve Jewellery Show during Caribbean Fashion Collective SS26 at Metropolitan Pavilion on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Caribbean Fashion Collective)

Aesthete Artwear – Known for pushing boundaries with crochet artistry and wearable art, Aesthete brought texture and depth to the runway, proving that handmade craft can be luxury.

– Known for pushing boundaries with crochet artistry and wearable art, Aesthete brought texture and depth to the runway, proving that handmade craft can be luxury. Kudos Designs – Blending Caribbean heritage with sharp tailoring, Kudos delivered modern silhouettes with a distinctly island twist.

– Blending Caribbean heritage with sharp tailoring, Kudos delivered modern silhouettes with a distinctly island twist. MAK GIOUS – Synonymous with bespoke luxury, MAK GIOUS showcased timeless, sharply cut suits and eveningwear designed to turn heads.

– Synonymous with bespoke luxury, MAK GIOUS showcased timeless, sharply cut suits and eveningwear designed to turn heads. Atelier Sanel – Avant-garde yet sophisticated, Atelier Sanel’s pieces were architectural works of art that turned the runway into a gallery.

– Avant-garde yet sophisticated, Atelier Sanel’s pieces were architectural works of art that turned the runway into a gallery. Rêve Jewellery – The brother-sister duo behind Rêve delivered bold, statement-making jewelry that was as much art as accessory.

– The brother-sister duo behind Rêve delivered bold, statement-making jewelry that was as much art as accessory. Kimblyne Henry Designs – Celebrated for her classic silhouettes, Henry infused her designs with pops of Caribbean flair, marrying elegance with vibrancy.

Together, these six designers created a multi-sensory celebration of color, texture, and craftsmanship — reminding the fashion world that Caribbean design is as diverse and dynamic as the region itself.

Sponsors Help Bring Caribbean Fashion to the Global Stage

A model walks the runway at the Carnival Catwalk during Caribbean Fashion Collective SS26 at Metropolitan Pavilion on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Caribbean Fashion Collective)

The production was powered by a lineup of culturally aligned sponsors who shared CFC’s mission of elevating Caribbean talent.

Ten To One Rum and Barbancourt Rum brought Caribbean spirit — literally — to the celebration.

and brought Caribbean spirit — literally — to the celebration. Acarre , the beauty and wellness brand, ensured models glowed under the runway lights.

, the beauty and wellness brand, ensured models glowed under the runway lights. Mockly provided premium non-alcoholic cocktails, while T McDonald Cosmetics led hair and makeup artistry backstage.

Their involvement underscored the collective commitment to community, creativity, and collaboration.

Beyond a Show — A Cultural Statement

For the Caribbean diaspora and fashion lovers alike, the debut was a proud moment. The event represented more than just clothing; it represented history, heritage, and the future of Caribbean fashion on the global stage.

“Being listed on the CFDA Fashion Calendar is a major milestone,” said CFC founder Xavier Walker. “It validates that Caribbean designers belong here, and it sends a message to the industry that our voices and vision have global impact.”

With New York’s fashion elite, diaspora tastemakers, and international press in attendance, the debut solidified CFC’s position as a platform to watch. Plans are already underway to expand the collective’s presence in future fashion weeks and build bridges between Caribbean designers and international buyers.

For Caribbean fashion, this is just the beginning. See more images on our IG page