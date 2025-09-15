News Americas, BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Sept. 15, 2025: The government of St. Kitts and Nevis is pushing back forcefully against fake online reports suggesting that Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah State University student accused in the fatal shooting of right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk, had visited the Caribbean nation and did target shooting there.

Tyler Robinson, the alleged killer of Charlie Kirk, has no ties to St. Kitts & Nevis, official say.

Robinson, who was arrested some 33 hours after Kirk was shot during a public event at Utah Valley University, was later killed during a police confrontation in Orem. Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox has said Robinson “is not cooperating” with investigators, leaving many questions about motive and connections unanswered. Robinson has been booked on aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice. These are all state charges.

In a detailed statement Monday, St. Kitts and Nevis officials said they found “no evidence” that Robinson or his family had ever entered the Federation. “Our official records show no evidence that neither the individual nor his family entered St. Kitts and Nevis,” the government said in a statement. “We remain open to reviewing any credible information to the contrary, as accuracy and truth are paramount.”

Authorities also used the opportunity to reassure both citizens and visitors that border controls and firearm regulations remain strict. “We also wish to clarify that in the Federation, access to the shooting range is tightly regulated and permitted only to individuals holding a firearm license issued in St. Kitts and Nevis, under Police authorization and strict supervision. Those without such a license are prohibited from access,” the statement added.

Protecting Tourism and CBI Reputation

St. Kitts and Nevis, home to just over 47,000 people, has long marketed itself as a high-end travel destination and as the birthplace of the region’s pioneering CBI program. Industry observers say that any rumor linking the country to a high-profile U.S. political assassination could harm its global reputation — and by extension, its tourism-driven economy.

Tourism accounts for nearly 40 percent of the Federation’s GDP. In addition, CBI — which allows vetted foreign investors to obtain citizenship through significant financial contributions — is a key revenue stream. Both sectors rely heavily on the perception of safety, stability, and strong governance.

“Negative headlines, even unsubstantiated ones, can impact investor confidence and visitor arrivals,” noted a regional economic analyst. “That’s why the government moved so quickly — they cannot allow viral misinformation to undermine decades of work positioning St. Kitts and Nevis as a secure destination for tourism and investment.”

Disinformation in the Digital Age

The swift response also underscores how small states must now navigate a global information environment where rumors can spread in minutes. Officials urged residents and the diaspora to share only verified information and to help “protect the reputation of our beloved country.”

This plea comes amid a wider Caribbean debate on how to balance freedom of expression with the need to counter online disinformation that can damage economies reliant on foreign perception.

Looking Ahead

For now, there is no evidence of any Caribbean connection to Robinson’s actions. U.S. law enforcement continue to investigate the case, and Turning Point USA, the group Kirk co-founded, has called the shooting an attack on free speech not hate speech.

St. Kitts and Nevis officials say they will continue monitoring developments while focusing on safeguarding the country’s borders and reputation.

The government said it is urging all nationals “to act responsibly in sharing information and to help protect the reputation of our beloved country by ensuring that only verified facts are circulated.”

“Citizens and residents are encouraged to rely on official government sources for reliable updates and information,” it added.