By NAN ET EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 12, 2025: It’s New Music Friday, and News Americas is back with your spotlight on the freshest Caribbean tracks to keep the energy up as summer fades. This week, dancehall king Sean Paul, UK-based collective Orange Hill with Vybz Kartel and Idris Elba, rising reggae-fusion band Mesh Marina, soca queen Patrice Roberts, and reggae veteran Al Campbell all drop fire — proving that Caribbean music is having a moment.

Sean Paul Keeps The Dancefloor Lit With “Up Ina Di Air / Circuit”

Sean Paul reminds us why he’s been a global hitmaker for over two decades with the release of his music video for “Up Ina Di Air / Circuit.” Known for classics like “Get Busy” and “Temperature” — and major collabs with Beyoncé (“Baby Boy”) and Sia (“Cheap Thrills”) — Sean Paul’s latest visual is a call to the dancefloor.

With mesmerizing cuts, vibrant lighting, and choreography that makes you want to move, this video captures the infectious feeling of a night out that stretches until dawn. As fall approaches, Sean Paul is making sure the party doesn’t stop, adding another scorcher to his already impressive catalog.

🎥 Watch the video here: Up Ina Di Air / Circuit

Orange Hill, Vybz Kartel, Idris Elba & Yung Alpha Team Up For “Pon Time Again”

After a hiatus, UK-based DJ-producer Ras Kwame returns with Orange Hill’s new single “Pon Time Again,” an afrobeats-dancehall fusion featuring the unstoppable Vybz Kartel, Idris Elba, and Yung Alpha.

Known for their debut hit “Wine De Best” with Kano and Busy Signal, Orange Hill has been a staple on BBC 1Xtra, Capital Xtra, MTV, and more. “Pon Time Again” keeps that energy alive with a global sound designed for heavy rotation.

🎧 Stream the single here: Pon Time Again

Mesh Marina & Shennell Make Their Mark With “Joke Dem a Joke”

Meet Mesh Marina — Kingston’s newest reggae-fusion powerhouse. Fronted by 19-year-old vocalist Shennell, the group has been building buzz with their debut single “Joke Dem a Joke,” produced by Mario C on the iconic “Full Up” riddim.

Since its release in August 2025, the track has racked up over 3 million organic views, quickly becoming a favorite on Jamaican radio and street sound systems. The band, which has already recorded 32 songs, is prepping for its live debut in October and aiming to take reggae-fusion to global festival stages.

🎧 Stream it now: Joke Dem a Joke

Patrice Roberts & MadLypso Drop Carnival-Ready “Rock So”

Soca queen Patrice Roberts joins forces with producer MadLypso for “Rock So,” a track that fuses irresistible soca rhythms with high-energy choreography. The accompanying music video, creatively directed by Risanne Martin and featuring dazzling dancers, screams “Carnival is coming.”

🎥 Watch the video: Rock So

Al Campbell Breathes New Life Into Reggae Classic

For the reggae purists, legendary vocalist Al Campbell collaborates with producer George Phang and Sly & Robbie on a revived version of The Abyssinians’ classic “Declaration of Rights.”

Originally recorded in 1970 and famously inspiring Bob Marley’s “Get Up, Stand Up,” this version blends roots consciousness with the polished production of the early ’80s era — a must-hear for lovers of classic reggae with a modern twist.

🎧 Listen here: Declaration of Rights