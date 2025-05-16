News Americas, New York, NY, May 16, 2025: West Indies cricket has entered a bold new era. Veteran Barbadian all-rounder Roston Chase has been named the new West Indies Test captain, taking the reins from Kraigg Brathwaite after his unexpected resignation earlier this year.

Cricket West Indies, (CWI) made the landmark announcement today, following a pivotal board meeting at Kensington Oval where the 33-year-old was unanimously approved. Chase’s compatriot, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, was named vice-captain.

Chase emerged victorious from a shortlist of six candidates—including John Campbell, Tevin Imlach, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, and Warrican—thanks to a rigorous, metrics-based selection process. The decision marks a significant moment for West Indies cricket, underscoring a focus on leadership, respect, and resilience.

The middle-order batsman and off-spinner brings experience and grit, having played 49 Test matches since debuting in 2016, scoring 2,265 runs with five centuries and taking 85 wickets with the ball. His first assignment? A high-stakes, three-match Test series against world number one Australia, starting June 25 in Barbados.

Vice-captain Warrican, 32, has proven his mettle in 19 Tests with 73 wickets. He was instrumental in West Indies’ historic Test win in Pakistan earlier this year—their first there in over 30 years.

CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow hailed the appointment process as one of the most forward-thinking in the board’s history.

“This sets a new benchmark for leadership in West Indies cricket,” Dr. Shallow said. “It was strategic, professional, and deeply objective.”

Notably, ODI and T20I captain Shai Hope declined consideration to focus on his existing leadership roles.

Head coach Daren Sammy voiced his full support: “Roston has earned the respect of the team and has shown the qualities we need to build a winning legacy. I urge fans to rally behind him – we’re building something special.”

West Indies fans, get ready: a new chapter in Caribbean cricket leadership has begun.