News Americas, New York, NY, May 16, 2025: A Caribbean immigrant has been arrested and charged with unlawfully claiming U.S. citizenship to register to vote in the 2024 Florida presidential primary election, federal authorities have announced.

Jamaican born Jacqueline Dianne Wallace, 52, was taken into custody in Panama City, Florida, following a federal criminal complaint alleging she falsely certified U.S. citizenship in order to vote in a federal election. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida confirmed the charge after Wallace’s initial appearance in federal court in Tallahassee.

According to investigators, Wallace entered the U.S. in December 2010 on a six-month B-2 tourist visa but overstayed her permitted time. Despite not being a citizen, she reportedly registered online to vote in January 2024 and later cast a ballot in the August 2024 Florida presidential primary.

Her arrest came as a result of a coordinated investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple state and federal agencies. If convicted, Wallace faces up to five years in federal prison and subsequent deportation.

This case is part of “Operation Take Back America,” a Justice Department initiative aimed at combating unlawful immigration and election-related crimes. Authorities emphasized that the charges against Wallace remain allegations. Under the U.S. legal system, she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.