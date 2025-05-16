By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 16, 2025: Last week’s sweeping immigration enforcement at restaurants in Washington, D.C., including at Chef Geoff’s, the restaurant owned by the husband of CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell, served as a chilling reminder of the constant fear that shadows millions of immigrants across the United States. Now, fresh reports suggest that ICE may be expanding its crackdown to target delivery drivers and staff at local eateries – roles essential to our economy and disproportionately filled by immigrants.

Demonstrators cheer on prisoners in the windows as they picket for the release of immigrants detained by ICE at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island on May 15, 2025. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

In response, CASA, the national advocacy organization dedicated to empowering working-class immigrant communities, has shared a comprehensive guide outlining how to prepare and protect yourself in the face of possible immigration enforcement. Here’s what they say every immigrant should know:

1. If You Are Stopped In A Public Place

You have rights. Police or ICE may approach you in public and ask questions, but you are not required to respond. Unless they have a warrant or evidence of a crime or immigration violation, they cannot legally arrest you.

Always ask: “Am I being arrested or detained?”

If the answer is “No,” ask if you are free to go – and if they agree, walk away calmly without answering more questions.

If you are being detained, present your CASA Know Your Rights card that you can download from wearecasa.org and always carry. It clearly states that you are exercising your right to remain silent, and ask for a lawyer.

Never lie or present fake documents or foreign-issued IDs like consular IDs or passports. In some states, refusing to give your name can be a minor offense—but not everywhere. When in doubt, stay silent and ask for legal representation.

2. If Immigration Or Police Come To Your Home

Do not open the door. Ask officers to slide the warrant under the door or show it through a window. Opening the door may be seen as giving them permission to enter.

To enter legally, officers must have a warrant signed by a judge that:

Lists the specific areas to be searched, and/or

Names individuals or items to be seized.

Administrative warrants, even those signed by immigration judges, do not authorize entry into your home.

If officers enter without your consent:

Say clearly: “I do not consent to this search.”

Do document everything you safely can and ask for badge numbers.

If a valid warrant is presented, only allow access to the specified areas, and ask for receipts of any items taken.

Again, do not answer questions. Remain silent, request a lawyer, and never lie or provide false documents.

3. If You Are Stopped While Driving

Stay in your vehicle with your hands visible on the steering wheel. Ask which agency the officer is with and request their badge number.

You are not required to answer questions about your immigration status. You can refuse to answer:

“Are you legal?”

“Do you have papers or a green card?”

“Where were you born?” or “Where are you from?”

Provide your valid driver’s license and registration if asked. Never use fake or foreign documents. Doing so could result in:

Federal charges

Denial of bond

Permanent removal from the U.S.

Passengers also have rights:

They can refuse to provide ID

They may state: “I do not wish to answer questions and would like to speak to a lawyer if charged.”

The officer will likely run your name through a national database that includes criminal warrants and immigration records. You may have a deportation order without knowing it.

You also have the right to refuse a search of your vehicle or person – unless the officer has a warrant or probable cause.

4. If Immigration Or Police Come To Your Workplace

ICE or police may only enter non-public areas of your workplace if they have:

A warrant signed by a judge, or

Explicit permission from your employer.

Talk to your employer and co-workers in advance. Ask them to agree not to let immigration agents enter private areas without proper legal authority.

If agents arrive:

Do not run. Stay calm and silent.

If detained, present your Know Your Rights card and ask to speak with your lawyer.

Never lie or hand over fake or foreign documents. Protect yourself by remaining silent.

5. If You Are Arrested By Immigration

Here’s what to do immediately:

Find out who arrested you – Ask for names, agency, badge number, and vehicle plate. Request a lawyer – Do not sign anything or answer questions before speaking to an attorney.

Note: In immigration cases, you must find your own lawyer—one will not be provided for free. Assert your right to remain silent – It’s your best protection. Do not sign any documents – You could unknowingly waive your right to an immigration hearing. Make a call – Memorize numbers of a lawyer, family, or union representative. You are allowed to make one phone call. Call your consulate – Foreign nationals have the right to notify or contact their consulate. Request bond – Even if told you’re ineligible. Bond allows temporary release if you’re not a flight risk or danger.

Always ask for a copy of your Notice to Appear, which lists the charges against you.

6. Create A Safety Plan

At Work:

Talk with coworkers about remaining silent during ICE visits.

If you belong to a union, coordinate with your union rep to create an emergency plan.

At Home:

Always carry valid U.S. ID, a green card or copy if applicable, a lawyer’s contact info, and a Know Your Rights card.

Share key information—name, birth date, country of origin, and A-number – with trusted friends or family.

Make arrangements for child or elder care, and set up a power of attorney for financial matters.

Store all important documents – birth certificates, passports, immigration paperwork, legal contacts, home deeds, insurance, medical records – in a secure, easy-to-access location.

Help your family locate you if detained using the ICE Detainee Locator: locator.ice.gov

Save money for legal fees and living expenses if you’re detained.

Find and keep contact details for potential immigration attorneys: AILA and the Immigration Advocates Network

Stay connected. Store CASA’s Raid Hotline (888-214-6016) and visit wearecasa.org for more resources.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Felicia J. Persaud is the publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com, a daily news outlet focused on positive news about Black immigrant communities from the Caribbean and Latin America.