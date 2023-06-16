News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 16, 2023: Get ready for an exciting summer of cricket as the West Indies take on India in the Caribbean from July through August.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled the highly anticipated match schedule and venues for the upcoming West Indies versus India Men’s Series set to take place in July and August. The series will feature a range of thrilling matches, including Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20 Internationals (T20Is).

The action kicks off with two Test matches, which are part of the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship. The first Test match will be held at Windsor Park in Dominica from 12th to 16th July. Following that, the historic 100th Test match between West Indies and India will take place at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad from 20th to 24th July.

FLASHBACK – Members of the India team celebrate after winning the fourth T20I match between West Indies and India at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 6, 2022. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

After the Test Series, the focus will shift to the CG United One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 Internationals (T20Is). The CG United ODI Series begins with the first and second matches at Kensington Oval in Barbados on 27th and 29th July. The series will conclude on 1st August at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, which will be hosting a West Indies Men’s ODI for the first time.

The T20Is will commence on 3rd August at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The second and third T20Is will be held at the Guyana National Stadium on 6th and 8th August. The T20I series will culminate in Lauderhill, Florida, with a thrilling weekend of back-to-back matches on 12th and 13th August at Broward County Cricket Stadium.

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, expressed his excitement about the upcoming series, particularly highlighting the significance of the 100th Test match at Queen’s Park Oval. He also emphasized the organization’s commitment to providing an entertaining experience for cricket fans across the region and in the United States.

Official West Indies Tour Operator packages, including match tickets, will be announced soon. Ticket sales will be available through the Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard, on the Windiescricket.com website starting from Tuesday, 20th June. Fans can sign up to receive updates and be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

The schedule for the West Indies versus India Men’s Series is as follows:

Test Matches:

12th-16th July: 1st Test Match at Windsor Park, Dominica

20th-24th July: 2nd Test Match (100th Test) at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

CG United ODIs:

27th July: 1st CG United ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados

29th July: 2nd CG United ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados

1st August: 3rd CG United ODI at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

T20 Internationals:

3rd August: 1st T20I at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

6th August: 2nd T20I at National Stadium, Guyana

8th August: 3rd T20I at National Stadium, Guyana

12th August: 4th T20I at Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

13th August: 5th T20I at Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida