News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 16, 2023: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

The former CEO of Rohan Marley’s Lion Order cannabis brand is suing him. According to the Clover Leaf University founder and former CEO of Marley’s brand, Chloe Villanois suing Bob Marley’s son for at least US$18.7 million over alleged Quid Pro Quo Harassment, a hostile work environment, and wrongful termination.

Among the shocking allegations is that Marley allegely claimed he be allowed to impregnate” her, and that she does “not engage in sexual relations with any other man” in exchange for a promised 10% stake in the company after two years of work.

Hundreds of participants marched on the street in Poland this weekend during the XX Marijuana liberation march. Participants and organisers have been trying to educate the public about the benefits of legalisation and the need to change drug policy in Poland.

Paraguay has launched its first cannabis club in Asuncion. The non-profit civil association seeks to directly link peasant producers with users of all kinds, guaranteeing the safety and quality of products made from organic flowers from cannabis crops.

As Jamaica continues to promote the potential of medicinal cannabis on the island to attract investors and spur the industry’s development, entrepreneurs within the industry face significant hurdles due to the fact that, while their businesses are legal, they are still not able to access the country’s banking services.

Cannabis regulators in Alabama this week issued the first licenses for medical marijuana businesses, awarding 21 of the coveted permits to companies that will serve the state’s registered medical cannabis patients.

Dejaa Taylor, the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia pleaded guilty in federal court this week to using marijuana while possessing a firearm, which is illegal under U.S. law.

Taylor is accused of lying about her marijuana use on a form when she bought the gun, which her son later used to shoot Abby Zwerner in her classroom in Newport News.

Three of the best stocks to watch and consider this month are: SNDL Inc. (SNDL), Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) and Trulieve Cannabis Corp.