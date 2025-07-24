News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Thurs. July 24, 2025: The Cross Continental Forum 2025 was more than a gathering – it was is a blueprint in motion. At the core of the forum was one undeniable truth: the future of global storytelling is being rewritten by the Global South.

The Cross Continental Forum founder, Frances Anne Solomon, in red at l, with film producers and sponsors at CCF 2025 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

“There’s a depth and richness in our storytelling that often gets overlooked in traditional spaces. I’m excited to see what solutions emerge to help us produce these stories in ways that truly reflect the beauty, complexity, and brilliance already in the room,” commented Melanie Hoyes, Director of Inclusion at the British Film Institute.

In mid-June producers, funders, storytellers, and cultural strategists from across the world met for several days in Barbados to not only discuss problems but find solutions to produce culturally relevant films by creatives who tend to be overlooked by the Global North (who generally decides who gets to tell their stories and how).

What Comes Next

Producers, funders, storytellers, and cultural strategists from across the world met for several days in Barbados in June at The Cross Continental Forum 2025 from The Caribbean Tales.

CCF 2025 served as a real-time lab for creative problem-solving, cultural equity, and economic strategy. With over 30 producers directly participating and hundreds more reached through public events and screenings, the forum sparked new partnerships, reshaped how stories are valued, and laid the groundwork for future collaboration.

Key developments already in progress:

The CCF Manifesto

A unified declaration of intent and action – documenting concrete next steps from producers, partners, and collaborators, and signaling a collective commitment to move decisively from conversation to co-production.

Cross-Continental Collaborations

New cross-border alliances are taking shape from Lagos to Kingston to Port of Spain – grounded in equity, creative ownership, and cultural authenticity.

Financing & Policy Shifts

Funding strategies and policy shifts are already taking shape across public and private sectors, ignited by the ideas and commitments forged at the forum.

Stay Connected

This was the second staging of the forum, and the movement continues to grow.

If you’re a funder, commissioning body, or industry ally committed to equity-driven storytelling – we invite you to connect. Equity-driven storytelling needs bold partners. Join us as we shape a creative ecosystem where the Global South leads, owns and tells its stories on its own terms.

Visit the official site to explore more and express your interest or follow @crosscontintentalforum on Instagram or email [email protected]

This isn’t the end – it’s the shift.